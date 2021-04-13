Paya Delivers Significant Enhancements for Sage 100 and Sage Intacct as Sage’s U.S. Preferred Payment Provider

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya (Nasdaq: PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solutions provider, announced today this it has released enhanced e-invoicing capabilities for Sage 100, as well as Cloud EMV acceptance for Sage Intacct. The new features further automate collection and reconciliation of card and ACH payments, and provide plug-and-play, cloud-based EMV point of sale terminals to accept EMV, magstripe, and contactless payments.



Customers using the latest release of Sage 100 can leverage Paya’s enhanced customer portal and e-invoicing capabilities to reduce days-sales-outstanding (DSO) through invoice and self-service automation. For users of Sage Intacct, Paya has delivered robust EMV capabilities and device support via Paya’s Cloud EMV solution, reducing hardware setup and compliance complexity.

As Sage’s U.S. Preferred Payments Partner, Paya offers integrated payments across the full suite of Sage ERP products. With features such as scheduled and recurring billing, e-invoicing, card account updater, and account management for stored payments, businesses are able to optimize billing and invoicing processes, deliver greater payment options and flexibility to their customers, and improve back-office efficiencies for data management and end-to-end administrative workflows.

“These latest milestone releases represent another major step forward for users of both Sage 100 and Sage Intacct,” said Dewey Forrester, Vice President of Business Development with Sage. “By offering upgraded customer portal and e-invoicing capabilities, as well as advanced support for both card-present and card-not-present transactions, the updates will offer significantly increased productivity for users and build on Paya’s deep integration into our platform.”

“Our heritage with Sage software and customers spans more than fifteen years and differentiates Paya’s payment experience across the Sage ERP portfolio,” said Andrea Kando, Head of Product and Marketing at Paya. “With continued enhancements across the Sage integration suite and decades of experience designing vertically specific installations and service, Paya is committed to supporting the growth of our partners and customers.”

About Paya

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $33 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

Paya is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “PAYA.” The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya.

