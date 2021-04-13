Syracuse Group Announces Explosive Growth Which Fuels Rapid Expansion Plans

Hong Kong, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse Group, the Hong Kong based financial advisory firm, announced in a press conference on Monday they are preparing to open a 2 new physical offices in Geneva and Johannesburg to better serve their client base. The rapid expansion will allow Syracuse Group to focus more on its European and South African clients and provide them with offices to visit their brokers. The company has signed off on 2 locations which we expect to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Our decision to enhance our presence in Europe and Africa by the fourth quarter of 2022 springs from a focus on serving our clients where they live and work” said Thomas Baumann Managing Partner of Client Development, “We wanted to make sure that if we were going to do this, we would do it right. “With adding over 20,000 new clients to our books in 2020 we have fast tracked our decision to expand our workforce and office space considerably. “We look forward to welcoming Syracuse Group to the Central Business Districts and serving the growing needs of our clients in this important market.”



Speaking about the expansion is Syracuse Groups CEO Joseph Lau he has said” Both locations have been approved and will occupy 15,000 square feet and will be outfitted with an upgrade in order to offer clients state-of-the-art financial tools and services, such as in-person and digital meeting capabilities, client accessible technology platforms for around-the-clock monitoring and extensive office support staff”. “Our expansion into Geneva and Johannesburg was a natural next step, but unfortunately due to current pandemic it was put on hold, however we are very optimistic and excited to offer the community’s an amazing team fully focused and dedicated to helping new and existing clients achieve long-term financial success,"



Syracuse Group is a global investment advisory and financial planning house. Syracuse Group offers a large choice of global trade options, portfolio management services, and financial advice to their globally diverse client base. Through a combination of financial professionals and their deep knowledge of financial markets, Syracuse Group ensures that all its clients stay satisfied.





Media Contact

Name: Christina Harris (International Press Officer)

Company: Syracuse Group

Email: Info@syracusegroup.com

Website: www.syracusegroup.com