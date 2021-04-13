Insights on the Motor Vehicles Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicles Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global motor vehicles market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global motor vehicles market is expected to grow from $2115. 18 billion in 2020 to $2308. 01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9. 1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3231. 03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for motor vehicles? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Motor Vehicles market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider motor vehicles market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The motor vehicles market section of the report gives context. It compares the motor vehicles market with other segments of the transportation manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, motor vehicles indicators comparison.

Major companies in the motor vehicle market include Toyota Motor; Volkswagen Group; General Motors; Diamler AG and Ford Motor.



The motor vehicle market consists of sales of motor vehicles or motor vehicle chassis and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce complete automobiles, light duty motor vehicles, and heavy duty trucks (i. e. , body and chassis or unibody) or produce motor vehicle chassis only. The motor vehicles market is segmented into motorcycle and bicycle; passenger car and commercial vehicle.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicles market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global motor vehicles market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicles market.



Motor vehicle manufacturers, especially car manufactures, are increasingly focusing on commercialization of cars with active window displays. The active window displays will show all key driving information on the windshield. It shows information such as navigation instructions, fuel levels information, vehicle speed and other information. Some car manufacturers are also offering technologies that can be fixed on the dashboard of a car. For instance, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, some of the car manufacturers such as Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz showcased their Augmented Reality cockpits prototypes which are very similar to the active windows display.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the motor vehicles market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Transportation manufacturers depend heavily on supply of parts and components from different countries across the globe. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of parts and components. Also, sales of new automobiles decreased significantly due to decline in consumer demand as many countries impose lockdowns. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the motor vehicles market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Economic Growth in Emerging Markets - The motor vehicle market is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3. 3% in 2020 and 3. 4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the motor vehicle market during forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Motor Vehicles Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Motor Vehicles Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Motor Vehicles Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Motor Vehicles Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Motor Vehicles Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Motor Vehicles



9. Motor Vehicles Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Motor Vehicles Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Motor Vehicles Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Motor Vehicles Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Motor Vehicles Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation by Fuel Type

11.3. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation by Engine Capacity

11.4. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation by Propulsion Type

12. Motor Vehicles Market Segments

12.1. Global Motorcycle and Bicycle Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Motorcycles and Parts; Bicycles and Parts; Motor Scooters; Other Motorcycle and Bicycle

12.2. Global Passenger Car Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Hatchback; Sedan; Utility Vehicle

12.3. Global Commercial Vehicle Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Light Commercial Vehicle; Heavy Trucks; Buses and Coaches



13. Motor Vehicles Market Metrics

13.1. Motor Vehicles Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Motor Vehicles Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Motor Vehicles Market

15. Western Europe Motor Vehicles Market

16. Eastern Europe Motor Vehicles Market

17. North America Motor Vehicles Market

18. South America Motor Vehicles Market

19. Middle East Motor Vehicles Market

20. Africa Motor Vehicles Market

21. Motor Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Toyota Motor

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products and Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Volkswagen Group

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products and Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. General Motors

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products and Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. Daimler AG

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products and Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. Ford Motor

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products and Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Motor Vehicles Market



23. Market Background: Transportation Manufacturing Market

23.1. Transportation Manufacturing Market Characteristics

23.2. Transportation Manufacturing Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

23.5. Global Transportation Manufacturing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Motor Vehicles Market in 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Motor Vehicles Market in 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Motor Vehicles Market in 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. About the Publisher



26. Copyright and Disclaimer



