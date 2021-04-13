New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Flavour Enhancer Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058503/?utm_source=GNW



Market Definition:

• Food flavour enhancers are ingredients added to food to intensify or improve its flavour.

• Depending on the manufacturing process flavours are divided into two major groups; natural and artificial flavours.



Market Drivers:

• The growing popularity of quick service and fast casual restaurants with its dynamic menu has elevated the demand for a wide range food flavor enhancers.

• Advancements in food encapsulation technologies prevents the loss flavor during the processes of storage and handling, thus allowing flavor makers to cater to the growing demand of exotic and natural ingredients.



Market Restraint:

• The market is characterized by high entry barriers as the development of unique flavours involve difficult to duplicate technical and research capabilities. This makes it difficult for new players to withstand competition presented by the major players.

• The COVID-19 outbreak led to partial or complete lockdowns around the world, resulting in a significant drop in the demand for food flavour enhancers from the commercial segment which is a major contributor to market demand.



Market Opportunities:

• Demand for healthy and floral flavors is gaining popularity as customer preference is shifting to clean and healthy flavours.



Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The Food Flavour Enhancer Market is segmented on Type, Form, Origin, Application, and Regional basis.



Type

• Chocolate Flavour

• Vanilla

• Fruits & Nuts

• Dairy

• Spices

• Others



Form

• Liquid

• Powder



Origin

• Natural

• Artificial



Application

• Beverages

• Dairy Product

• Confectionery

• Bakery

• Meat Products

• Savoury and Snacks

• Frozen Products



Regional Breakdown



Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World



Major Market Players

The global food flavour enhancer market is consolidated with the top ten players occupying the majority market share. These players include Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, IFF Inc., Symrise AG, Kerry Group PLC, Mane SA, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corp, Robertet SA, and T Hasegawa Co Ltd.

