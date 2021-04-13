Journey Strategic Wealth Opens San Francisco Office, Brings on $180M Advisory Team Led by Kristin Bartlow

Summit, N.J., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Strategic Wealth (“Journey”), a registered investment advisor and practice management partner, today announced the launch of their San Francisco office led by award-winning advisor Kristin Bartlow, CFP®, CLU®, RICP, ChFC®, WMCP®, previously of Bartlow Wealth Management, a Northwestern Mutual firm. The team brings $180M in assets under management to Journey.

Bartlow’s team includes Brett Agnew, CFP®, Kevin D. Rinow, CFP®, CLU®, RICP®, ChFC®, and Adrienne Braccia Conrad. They are the first advisors to join Journey’s practice management-centric RIA model and will primarily serve institutional and other pre-retirement clients, including high-net-worth technology executives and their families. Bartlow has been recognized by Forbes as a “Top Women Wealth Advisor of 2020” and by Working Mother & Shook Research as a “2020 Top Wealth Advisor Moms” recipient.

“We are so honored to welcome Kristin’s team into the Journey family and are extremely proud to have them be the new face of our San Francisco office,” said Penny Phillips, president and co-founder of Journey. “When we set out to launch Journey, we had a very specific advisor in mind: a talented leader who is compassionate, who stands up for their clients and what they believe in, and who has an unwavering commitment to their fiduciary duty – this is Kristin, Brett, Kevin, and Adrienne to the nth degree.”

Journey was founded by longtime advisor executives Michael Brown and Brian Flynn, along with notable advisor practice management coach, Phillips of Thrivos Consulting. The firm is a hybrid RIA model centered on providing hands-on practice management support and coaching to advisory teams who want to focus on serving their clients. Unlike the traditional aggregator model – which is aimed at business growth rather than practice management – Journey’s highly skilled team of experts handles everything from billing, human resources and payroll, investment management, financial planning, technology stack, home office support, and marketing.

“We are so happy to be joining Journey, supported by a team who understands what is important to us as advisors and ultimately to our clients,” said Bartlow. “The support at every level allows us to better engage with our clients’ financial planning needs while knowing for certain that we’re doing everything necessary to help them find financial freedom. This next chapter is bright.”

Journey takes an intentional, proactive approach to help advisors best serve their clients, particularly corporate executives, multi-generational families, and ultra-high net worth families. This includes hiring a team with a unique range of experience from all across the financial services industry who can guide clients through full-picture financial planning, investment management, risk analysis, and business or family office planning.

“We’re in the middle of a digital revolution where client expectations are constantly changing,” said Phillips. “When we see an opportunity for our advisors to engage with clients in a new and effective way, you can bet that we’ll make it happen.”

Journey is headquartered in Summit, N.J., and currently manages $2.7B total client assets. The firm continues to seek advisory teams across the U.S. that align with their clients’ needs and corporate values.

