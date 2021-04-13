FileTrail Announces Microsoft Teams Connector in Latest Product Update, Recent New Clients Include Am Law 100 Law Firms and Global Pharmaceutical Corporations

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces its most recent product update including a new Microsoft Teams connector and its addition of new staff positions to support the company’s continued growth in both the U.S. and Europe. Users in matter-specific Teams channels now have access to their FileTrail workspace, showing all documents for that matter in any repository to provide a more seamless experience.



FileTrail achieved significant growth in 2020 with a 30% revenue increase over the prior 12 months and several new client implementations completed, along with increasing its staff by more than 30%. The company’s growth continued in the first quarter of 2021 with another 15% increase to its employee headcount and the addition of several prominent organizations to its roster of clients using FileTrail’s popular records and information governance software.

FileTrail GPS (Governance Policy Suite) offers three core modules that work in concert to advance IG, helping to save money, reduce risk and address increasingly stringent client and regulatory compliance obligations. Those modules include:

Policy Manager to implement retention, holds and outside counsel guidelines for documents and records

Records Manager to create, locate, track and audit physical records

Matter Mobility Manager to streamline lateral moves and client requests



Global law firms and large corporations, particularly those in highly regulated industries, are adopting FileTrail GPS in record numbers as they increase their focus on compliance with IG policies as well as their client outside counsel guidelines, security and privacy regulations. FileTrail recently signed agreements with several large clients, each including one or more GPS modules that will add thousands of new users in the U.S. and internationally.

The company’s newest clients include law firms using iManage and NetDocuments, both of which integrate with FileTrail GPS. One prominent Am Law 100 firm purchased Policy Manager and added Matter Mobility Manager to support its increase in lateral hires; another selected Records Manager and Policy Manager to ensure its physical records are managed according to policy along with electronic records. FileTrail further expanded its reach into the global pharmaceutical market with the addition of two large clients based in Europe.

“Anticipated growth was among the reasons for relocating our company headquarters from California to Austin, Texas, last year, and we have quickly exceeded our own expectations—even despite the many challenges brought about by the pandemic,” says Darrell Mervau, FileTrail president. “Our latest product update is a game-changer for Teams users and another testament to our talented development team. The growth we’re achieving among large law firms and global corporations speaks to the increasing importance being placed on compliance both here in the U.S. and abroad.”

The most recent FileTrail staff additions include expansions to its development team, as well as additions to its sales and client support and implementation teams.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition—integrating across physical records and electronic repositories—so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. For more information about FileTrail records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

