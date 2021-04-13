Timbercreek Capital Appoints Two New Members to Advisory Committee

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of David Feather and David Leith to its Advisory Committee. The newly appointed Committee members, along with the Chair of the Committee, Blair Cowper-Smith bring deep and diverse expertise in finance, banking, asset management, legal, and governance. Their leadership will provide guidance on existing and future investment strategies and services to our investors globally.



“We are thrilled to welcome David Feather and David Leith to our Advisory Committee. Their extensive experience and expertise will provide valuable insight as we continue to focus on offering alternative asset class investment strategies in Canada and abroad to sophisticated investors that are seeking substantial, predictable yield,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Capital.

David Feather is currently Chairman of Russell Investments Corporate Class Inc. and the past Chairman of Russell Investments Canada Ltd., where he was President and CEO from 2010 – 2017. Prior to joining Russell Investments, he was the President of Mackenzie Financial Services Inc. Mr. Feather’s current advisory board appointments include Wellington-Altus Holdings Inc., JC Clark, and Sionna Investment Managers.

Additionally, Mr. Feather is Chairman of The Peter Cundill Foundation, a Bermuda-based purpose trust with a mission to improve the well-being of young people. He is also a member of the McMaster University Board of Governors and a Director of Raising the Village. Mr. Feather graduated from McMaster University with a BA and an MBA.

David Leith spent over 25 years with CIBC World Markets, based in Toronto and London, England, and has extensive experience in debt and equity markets, government finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Until 2009, he was Deputy Chairman and Managing Director and Head of CIBC World Markets' Investment, Corporate and Merchant Banking activities. From 2009 until 2011 he served as Special Advisor to the federal Minister of Natural Resources on the restructuring of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL).

Mr. Leith is currently an independent member of RF Capital Group’s Board of Directors. His prior board appointments include Chair of the Board of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc./MTS Allstream., Lead Director of Hudson’s Bay Company, and inaugural Chair of the Board of the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO). He has also served as a Director of Yellow Pages Limited, TransGlobe Apartment REIT and Sinai Health System. Mr. Leith graduated from University of Toronto with a BA and with an MA from Trinity College, Cambridge University.

About Timbercreek:

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, focused on providing structured financing solutions to experienced real estate owners and investors across selectively identified urban centres primarily in Canada, United States, Ireland/UK.

Through active and direct investment, we employ a thematic approach to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for our investors and partners, leveraging the diversified expertise and relationships of our highly experienced team to invest capital across a wide range of asset classes.

Timbercreek’s team of 40+ investment professionals have extensive domain expertise in these markets and combine an entrepreneurial growth focus with institutional risk management.

Since 2007, the Timbercreek team has directly originated, underwritten, funded and serviced over 650 individual loans representing over $13 billion of capital, financed by public and private Timbercreek investment vehicles, as well as many institutional partners.

Timbercreek has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and Dublin. For more information, please visit www.timbercreek.com

CONTACT:

Blair Tamblyn, Chief Executive Officer

btamblyn@timbercreek.com

Karynna Ma, Executive Director | Global Institutional Business Development

kma@timbercreek.com