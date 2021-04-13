Finxflo Announces Crypto.com as First Liquidity Provider to Bolster Retail Investment

Singapore, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finxflo, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, today announced its partnership with Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, to serve as the platform’s first liquidity provider. The partnership between Crypto.com and Fearless Legends Pte. Ltd (trading as Finxflo), will incorporate Crypto.com’s added liquidity to increase transaction volume, and simultaneously mitigate market volatility to ensure a seamless experience for Finxflo users.

As the DeFi sector gains momentum, interest in liquidity aggregators has grown proportionally, with aggregators making up roughly 20% of decentralized trading volumes over the past year, according to Messari. Liquidity aggregators offer a slew of benefits to traders, including deeper liquidity pools and price execution. Crypto.com joining Finxflo as the first liquidity provider deepens Finxflo’s liquidity pool, and offers users an optimized trading experience.

“Crypto.com is a transcendent platform in the space with over 10 million users, and we are thrilled to announce them as our first liquidity provider,” commented James Gillingham, CEO of Finxflo. “Partnering with this proven liquidity provider not only cements Finxflo as a market-leader in liquidity, but also helps us on our mission to provide our users with the best possible trade options.”

Retail participation is a primary catalyst in the latest bull market trend. As new cryptocurrency traders enter the market, Finxflo aims to provide a platform that protects users against issues stemming from low liquidity pools like exchange instability, slow transaction times, and market manipulation. Finxflo’s innovative hybrid model is designed to offer the best prices for CeFi and DeFi protocols, and alleviates aforementioned problem areas by presenting users trade options across 25+ exchanges from a single interface -- maximizing prices and returns.

“We want to eliminate the hurdles associated with crypto trading, and streamline the experience for new retail investors,” continued Gillingham. “As we continue to deepen our liquidity, we can provide the best possible price levels across liquidity pools for the institutional investors to price-sensitive retail traders.”

This news follows Finxflo’s recent partnership with Onchain Custodian to provide custody services in preparation to meet updated anti-money laundering (AML) regulation, commonly known as the 'Travel Rule'. The Travel Rule requires crypto companies to share customer information with each other as part of a transaction. As more and more jurisdictions around the world begin to implement these rules as a prerequisite to obtaining operating licenses, it is imperative for key industry players like Finxflo to have all of the required contingencies in place.

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, Fearless Legends Pte. Ltd, trading as Finxflo, is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ various CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers today, with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card – the world’s most widely available crypto card, the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first

cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3,

ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4,

the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 900+ strong team. Find out more by visiting

https://crypto.com

