Paytronix and PYMNTS Report: Digital Food Ordering Shift Is Strongest Among Households With Children

NEWTON, Mass., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published the latest report in its ongoing series “Delivering on Restaurant Rewards,” which finds that the digital food ordering shift is strongest among households with children. The latest Delivering on Restaurant Rewards report, produced with PYMNTS.com, explores the ways that restaurant loyalty programs can better engage with families.



“Household food order spending varied by the type of families that placed food orders, however. Married couples with children spent more on food orders than any other type of household in 2020, having placed an average of 96 QSR orders and 86 sit-down restaurant orders using a variety of digital channels and spending an annual total of $7,792 online. Married couples without children spent less on online food orders in the last year than any other household type, spending just $2,204. Single consumers spent an average of $3,122 on online food orders in the year since shutdowns began, by comparison.” – Delivering on Restaurant Rewards.

Key findings from the research include:

Online Ordering – While 25% of couples with children say they are ordering more food online and less on-site since the pandemic's onset, only 12 percent of married couples without children and 18 percent of singles say the same.





– While 25% of couples with children say they are ordering more food online and less on-site since the pandemic's onset, only 12 percent of married couples without children and 18 percent of singles say the same. Loyalty Programs – The research shows that 39 percent of married parents and 40 percent of single parents say that loyalty and rewards programs would encourage them to spend more on their food orders.





– The research shows that 39 percent of married parents and 40 percent of single parents say that loyalty and rewards programs would encourage them to spend more on their food orders. Online Payment -- Forty-four percent of married parents would spend more on food orders if they could pay online. Thirty-seven percent of single parents would spend more on food orders if they could place them via app.



“Parents have a lot on their plate, especially during the pandemic. Many are now working from home and have their kids right beside them all day, so it’s no surprise that they are looking for ways to make their lives easier,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing for Paytronix Systems, Inc. “As restaurants create a cohesive physical and digital experience, it will be important to understand what levers truly drive purchasing behavior.”

Delivering On Restaurant Rewards, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, draws from a survey of a census-balanced panel of 2,130 U.S. consumers to gain insights into the types of rewards programs they use and would like to use while placing food orders. Respondents were 47 years of age on average, 34 percent had college degrees and 36 percent earned more than $100,000 in annual income.

