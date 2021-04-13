CORSAIR Launches New AMD Ryzen™ 5000-Series Powered CORSAIR ONE a200 and 11th Gen Intel® Core™-Powered CORSAIR ONE i200 Gaming PCs

FREMONT, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear and systems for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts, today announced updated configurations of its lineup of flagship compact gaming PCs: the CORSAIR ONE a200 and the CORSAIR ONE i200. Both machines offer blisteringly fast speeds from some of the latest CPUs available – either an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X or up to an Intel® Core™ i9-11900K – coupled with the immense power and speed of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics. As always, every CORSAIR ONE is supported by a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components in an unbelievably compact and unique form-factor.



The CORSAIR ONE a200 is equipped with a 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, while the CORSAIR ONE i200 features a new 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, up to a Core i9-11900K. Whether you choose AMD or Intel, either CORSAIR ONE is capable of powering through complex tasks, intense gaming, and demanding applications with ease. Amazing 3D gaming and content creation performance is driven by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with Ampere architecture and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 AI technology, delivering amazingly realistic graphics and silky-smooth frame rates even when playing at maximum detail at 4K.

Both the CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 boast the unmistakable compact form-factor that is the hallmark of the CORSAIR ONE family, without compromising on full-size desktop power thanks to its patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system. With a modern USB Type-C port added to the front I/O panel, the CORSAIR ONE a200 and i200 are equipped with an array of high-performance CORSAIR components, such as 32GB of VENGEANCE LPX DDR4 memory, an SF750 80 PLUS Platinum SFX power supply, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD along with a 2TB HDD.

With updated configurations featuring the latest hardware from AMD and Intel, the new CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 raise the bar yet again for gaming and streaming-ready compact PCs.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in North America, UK, and Europe. Availability will expand to additional regions soon. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

The CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200 are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR ONE a200 and CORSAIR ONE i200, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

Web Pages

To learn more about the CORSAIR ONE a200, please visit:

http://corsair.com/one-a200

To learn more about the CORSAIR ONE i200, please visit:

http://corsair.com/one-i200

For a complete list of all CORSAIR systems, please visit:

http://corsair.com/gaming-pcs

Product Images

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR ONE a200 can be found at the link below:

https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EjpP7QTxCOZNud_48kH5f3gB2R0_BFFu4Joir9nP1byEGw?e=w0jI1F

High-resolution images of the CORSAIR ONE i200 can be found at the link below:

https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EqcA9faolJdOuk3eFBL3gloB9TfDLgxS9TK5rwnVisk9gA?e=mrKM5g

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:

Adrian Bedggood

adrian.bedggood@corsair.com

510-657-8747

+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen

ir@corsair.com

510-578-1407

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4371cd6-1c3e-4228-86cf-6510d78d944b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e45cc89-73a6-4518-9809-e4824177e877

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1542b7fa-b2f6-4dd9-bef6-e1fbe1ecac34