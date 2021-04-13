Broadcom and Google Cloud Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation for the Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Google Cloud today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate innovation and strengthen cloud services integration within the core software franchises of Broadcom. Under this partnership, Broadcom will deliver its suite of security and enterprise operations software on Google Cloud, enabling businesses to deploy Broadcom solutions in security, DevOps and more on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure.



Google Cloud has been a key partner in accelerating Broadcom’s growth strategy. Broadcom has successfully migrated Symantec Web Security Service (WSS) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) onto Google Cloud, and will soon complete the migration of its other cloud cyber security solutions. Broadcom has also modernized the security stack and standardized service delivery processes and offerings on Google Cloud infrastructure, which enables Broadcom to scale and operate more efficiently to better serve enterprise customers.

Other benefits of migrating Broadcom software onto Google Cloud include:

Accelerated development of new, transformational cloud-native services

Reduced latency for service-to-service communications

Increased scale and improved resiliency

Strengthened infrastructure compliance certifications

Reduced reliance on congested public internet routes



Additionally, Google Cloud’s data and analytics services will support Broadcom’s business-wide data and analytics strategy, helping transform the way the company uses data to make better business decisions and support its customers. Broadcom will deploy multiple services internally leveraging Cloud SQL, Dataproc and Bigtable, helping modernize its infrastructure and analytics capabilities to deliver a more secure, reliable and scalable data platform in support of its customers.

“Leveraging Google Cloud enables Broadcom Software to scale and innovate faster to meet the growing needs of digital businesses globally,” said Tom Krause, President, Broadcom Software Group. “This collaboration is fundamental to delivering secure access to cloud applications and providing enterprises with increased performance, continuous compliance, and enhanced security that empowers an organization's cloud adoption journey.”

“Companies around the world turn to software and services from Broadcom to run their businesses securely and to power their digital transformations,” said Rob Enslin, President at Google Cloud. “We are proud to be Broadcom’s cloud partner as it expands the global availability of these critical security and operations services and to support Broadcom’s own digital transformation.”

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Khanh Lam

Corporate Communications

press.relations@broadcom.com

Telephone: +1 408 433 8649