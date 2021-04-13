Verde Bio Holdings Chooses MineralWare as its Mineral Management Software

FRISCO, Texas, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that it has retained MineralWare and will be utilizing its robust software system to manage the acquisitions of minerals, royalties and non-operated working interests. MineralWare is the leading software platform for managing these interests, assisting the Company in becoming more profitable and allowing the Company to communicate with its Shareholders in much more detail and more effectively.



“MineralWare will deliver more quickly to Verde critical information regarding acquisitions and portfolio returns. Its powerful platform will allow the Verde team to manage assets efficiently and effectively. This in turn allows the Company to maximize returns, reduce uncertainty and to gain valuable insights for Verde and its Shareholders,” said Ridgdon Terry of MineralWare.

“As we continue to raise significant capital through our current Reg A+ Offering, we realize the need to effectively and clearly communicate with our current and prospective shareholders. MineralWare will give us that ability with its land systems and revenue management. It also maps our holdings and allows for efficient portfolio management as we continue to acquire assets. We look forward to deploying this technology quickly and getting the information out,” said Scott Cox, CEO of Verde.

About MineralWare:

MineralWare is the leading software platform for managing minerals, royalties, overriding royalties, and non-operated working interests. The platform integrates land, GIS, well data, accounting, analytics, alerts and reporting into one seamless system. MineralWare's customers include banks, institutions, investment funds, foundations, family offices and individuals. MineralWare is owned by 5MsTechnologies LLC, a fast-growing software company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Learn more at www.MineralWare.com.

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI), is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:

Paul Knopick E & E Communications

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584