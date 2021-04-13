FloQast Names C. Edward Brice Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has named C. Edward Brice Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Brice will report to FloQast CEO Mike Whitmire and lead the company’s global marketing efforts.



A marketing veteran with more than two decades of experience, Brice has held leadership roles with technology giants Sony and SAP, as well as scaling several technology companies. FloQast will tap into his wealth of knowledge across a broad range of skills, including product marketing, communications, demand generation, branding and industry thought leadership.

“Ed’s history of marketing success makes him the ideal person to support FloQast’s market leadership in SaaS-based accounting workflow automation, particularly as we move into our next phase of growth,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “As we continue to innovate and develop new solutions to help make the lives of accountants easier, Ed will play an integral role in educating accounting teams around the world about the many benefits of the FloQast platform.”

“Every marketer dreams of joining a company with a dynamic company culture and strong market growth opportunity, and FloQast checks off each of those boxes emphatically," said Brice. “Customer-focused and innovative SaaS companies such as FloQast are the wave of the future, and I'm looking forward to supporting the next phase of the company's growth and brand momentum.”

Prior to joining FloQast, Brice was with B2B e-commerce company Vendavo, where he served as the Chief Marketing Officer. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing and Communications at Lumension Security.

He joins FloQast as it plans to significantly grow its workforce further following the recent milestone of hiring its 200th employee. FloQast has roughly 75 new hires planned across departments, including business development, customer success, engineering, sales and sales enablement, marketing, product support and revenue operations. The company encourages prospects with accounting backgrounds to submit their resumes , even if they don’t know which position to apply for. The surge in hiring coincides with general company momentum, including being named the leader in G2’s Spring 2021 Momentum Grid for financial close software.

About FloQast

Recognized as a 2020 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte, FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,000 accounting teams, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors—and proud to be rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just going home on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at floqast.com .