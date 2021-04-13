HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Releases Update of Its Ongoing Development and Production Schedules Including Launch of the Official BMEP NFT Collection

Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its wholly owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) has updated a progress update on all BMEP projects currently on the calendar, including the release of its newest NFT initiative, “The Rosamond Collection.”



Marvin Williams, CEO of BMEP and President of HGQE, stated, “We are very pleased with the progress we continue to make on our current list of projects while at the same time continuing to develop additional projects further into the distance. We are also excited about launching our Official BMEP NFT Initiative, which now encompasses multiple collections and which we believe will further highlight the full range of BMEP activities across a growing number of creative genres, further expand our brand awareness, and help us further monetize our Intellectual Property.”

*BMEP Family of NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Collections

“BMEP: The Rosamond Collection” - https://opensea.io/collection/bmep-rosamond (released April 12, 2021)

“The BMEP Collection” - https://opensea.io/collection/the-bmep-collection

“BMEP: April – FOG (Sci-Fi Series)” - https://opensea.io/collection/april-fog

“BMEP: Trees (A Planetary Treasure)” - https://opensea.io/collection/bmep-trees-a-planetary-treasure

*FEATURE FILMS



“Captured”: Post-production scheduled, producer notes complete.

“Wrong for Right”: Script Draft/outline in progress. Pre-production scheduled after approved script.

“Live”: Script draft/outline in progress. Pre-production scheduled after approved script.

“Rosamond”: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.

“The Vacation”: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured.

“Avenue M”: Production timeline TBD once financing is secured. Trailer treatment completed. Production Script required, not yet ordered.

*DOCUMENTARY FILMS

“Trees”: Currently negotiating talent contract. Post-production complete. Distribution pending final review. Preparing soundtrack production.

“Distance”: Treatment/Scattered Production, ongoing “In-House” project.

*TELEVISION

“WOW”: Scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series / pilot financing. Currently not funded.

“MSB”: Scripted drama, treatment/script in development, currently negotiating series / financing. Currently not funded.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

