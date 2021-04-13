INTRUSION Q1 2021 Results Surpass Expectations

PLANO, Texas., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including Zero-Days, announced today that it finished the first quarter of 2021 surpassing expectations. Highlights from the quarter include:



INTRUSION Shield is now protecting over 50,000 seats (almost 8x the company's original Q1 goal)

Hired new Chief Sales Officer, Darryl Athans, to drive continued growth

Signed over 30 channel partners including resellers in Australia and Mexico

Company now able to sell latest innovation, Shield, globally

Since announcing the general availability of Shield in January 2021, the company wasted no time ramping up its go-to-market activities to finish the first quarter with several key wins. INTRUSION recently announced manufacturing giants Kimberly-Clark and Lippert Components signing on as Shield customers, with other customer additions including KBI and Geocent adopting Shield to protect their networks.

Robert A. Savoie, Ph.D. and CEO of Geocent, observed:

“The type of work we do requires an uncompromising approach to securing our networks. At first, I was skeptical about the claims INTRUSION made with regard to its Shield solution. However, once it was installed and I saw what it was able to do, I knew it was a must-have component of our layered defenses.”

Fernando Lopez, CEO of Teledinamica Mexico, suggested:

“We have been selling security products for eight years. Shield stands apart from anything we have ever seen before with its ability to kill all malicious connections with 99.999 percent accuracy. We believe that the momentum from the first quarter set the tone for a great year for both our company and our partnership with INTRUSION.”

Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION, shared:

“We are delighted by the early wins for Shield. Companies are seeing the value that Shield instantly delivers and are wasting no time getting it implemented. Between big customer wins, a growing network of engaged channel partners, and getting approval to sell our real-time, AI based Shield globally, we are exceptionally well-positioned as we head into the second quarter and beyond.”

Blount went on to say, “Hiring Darryl Athans as Chief Sales Officer was a key part of our plan for this year. We needed a sales leader with deep expertise in selling globally. Darryl and our recently hired CMO, Gary Davis, will work on our growth strategy abroad as we head into the balance of this year.”

Darryl Athans, CSO of INTRUSION, added:

“It’s a great time to join INTRUSION. Having spent 25 years of my career in the cybersecurity space and having launched industry-first cyber solutions such as the world’s first Web Application Firewall, Resource Access Control for Open Systems, and pioneering Privileged Identity Management solutions, I had a very good idea of what the solution landscape looked like. Shield is a true game-changer that will reshape what it means to defend our critical information assets and networks from an ever-changing and ever-increasing threat capability.”

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

