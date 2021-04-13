Varonis Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Government for DoD/IL5

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces that the Varonis Data Security Platform supports Microsoft Azure Government for DoD/Impact Level 5 (IL5) and Microsoft 365 Government. DoD Impact Level 5 accommodates Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and National Security Systems that must be secured to a higher standard.



Varonis will be hosting the webinar "Complexity is the Enemy of Security: Protecting Data in Office 365 GCC High (IL4) and GCC DOD (IL5)" on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm EDT. Register to attend the webinar.

Varonis partners with government defense agencies, defense contractors, and multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces to protect their on-premises data. Varonis now stands ready to support defense agencies moving to the Microsoft DoD cloud. The Varonis Data Security Platform helps thousands of public and private organizations worldwide secure their critical information using automation to enforce zero trust, tackle privacy and compliance tasks, and detect advanced cyber threats from nation-states to insiders.

"As DoD agencies transition to hybrid cloud environments, data security becomes more challenging," says Michael J. Wallace, President, U.S. Public Sector, Varonis. "To reduce risk, it's imperative to enforce permissions and monitor for threats using automation and best-in-class solutions. The Varonis team is dedicated to supporting the missions of DoD agencies, civilian federal agencies, and government contractors as they leverage the Microsoft cloud."

Varonis recently announced support for Microsoft's U.S. Government Community Cloud (GCC/IL2) and U.S. Government Community Cloud High (GCC-High/IL4) environments.

In December 2020, the Varonis Data Security Platform achieved Common Criteria certification from the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), a U.S. government initiative that oversees the evaluation of commercial cybersecurity and IT products for use in national security systems. Read more about Varonis' NIAP certification.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

