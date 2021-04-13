Global Health and Wellness Market to Garner Revenue of $6,543.4 Million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019-2026 Exclusive Report [Pages-110] by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report was recently published by Research Dive titled, “Health and Wellness Market, by Product Type (Beauty & Personal Care Products, Health & Wellness Food, Wellness Tourism, and Fitness Equipment, Preventive & Personalized Health), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”

The global health and wellness market is set to witness a rise in revenue from $4,514 million in 2018 to over $6,543.4 million in 2026 at a stable CAGR OF 4.8%.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is predicted gain revenue of $2,519.2 million by 2026. This growth is due to the rising prevalence of wellness services in more developed nations such as U.S and Canada. Additionally, the rising levels of chronic illnesses among the countries are predicted to add to the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments of the Health and Wellness Market

By product type, the health and wellness food sub –segment is predicted to see immense growth with an expected revenue of $1,017.8 million by 2026. This is due to a boost in the tourism sector under which wellness has become a highlight. Many hotels, resorts, and other destinations are offering services such as spas to enhance the travellers’ experience. This has added to the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

The priority given to overall health today has led to the rise in number of thermal and mineral spring centres. These places are usually naturally occurring and have a lot of health benefits. They are used to treat many physical and even mental conditions to some extent. This has been a primary factor in the growth of the market.

On the flip side, the cost of maintaining these springs is extremely high and to even build or establish more of them requires heavy investments. This may turn out to be a limiting factor in the growth of the market.

Key Players and Strategies

As per the report, some of the key players of the industry are - LifeScan, Medtronic, L’Oréal, Abbott, General Mills Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nestlé, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Animas LLC

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and recent strategic developments.

