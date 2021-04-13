New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058494/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing Applications in the Oil and Gas Verticals to Fuel Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) Market Growth

Oil and gas industry are undergoing a rapid digitization and automation to fulfil the rising need for productivity, efficiency, and safety in the operations. Distributed temperature sensors, which have been used since the 1990’s, are mostly used for well monitoring, which may include activities such as well evaluation, drilling, well completion, and well abandonment. However, distributed acoustic sensing has been gaining popularity for the monitoring and surveillance of pipeline systems. Well and reservoir monitoring are the major areas of applications which hold the highest potential for increase in penetration of distributed fiber optic sensing in the oil and gas industry. Distributed pressure and strain sensing systems are also gaining popularity with the increasing penetration of distributed sensing methods in the oil and gas industry.



What are the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) Market Prospects Across India Which Is Projected to Witness the Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2031?

The current ‘Make in India’ scheme established by the Indian government is directed towards the development of homegrown manufacturing facilities with high foreign direct investment. With an impetus towards the growth of the manufacturing sector, India is expected to be a promising market for distributed fiber optic sensing products. The liberal special economic zone policy ensures a competitive environment for export-oriented manufacturing companies. With the growth of the overall manufacturing sector in India, the magnetic particle testing method market is expected to grow. India has around 21 nuclear reactors with around 1000 MW capacity. India has caught the attention of major aerospace defence manufacturers with its low production cost and government’s strong focus on building manufacturing sector under Make in India initiative. All these factors are anticipated to fuel regional market growth through 2031.



Drivers

• Advantages of DFOC over Traditional Sensing

• Increasing Applications in Oil & Gas

• Reliability of DFOS While Working in Challenging Environments

• Growing Demand from Civil Engineering



Restraints/Challenges

• Technical Issues in Installation of Distributed Fibre Optic Sensors

• Cost and Unfamiliarity

• High Cost of DFOS System

• Technical Challenges

• Lack of Standardized Assembly



Opportunities

• High Potential in the Offshore Industry

• Adoption of Fibre Optic Sensing for Environmental Sciences Applications



Operating Principle

• OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer)

• OFDR (Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry)



Application

• DTS (Distributed Temperature Sensing)

• DAS (Distributed Acoustic Sensing)



Fiber Type

• Single Mode

• Multi-Mode



Scattering

• Rayleigh Scattering Effect

• Raman Scattering Effect

• Brillouin Scattering



Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Power & Utility

• Safety & Security

• Civil Engineering

• Industrial



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 22 leading national markets:



• North America

– U.S.

– Canada



• Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Kazakhstan

– Scandinavian

– Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– South East Asia

– Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Venezuela

– Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Israel

– Oman

– Rest of Middle East & Africa



