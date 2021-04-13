Blackbriar Regulatory Services, LLC Partners with Beard Management Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Blackbriar Regulatory Services (BRS), a firm specializing in helping small to mid-sized domestic and international companies navigate the regulatory landscape to bring their U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated product concepts to market, today announces it has entered into a multifaceted regulatory services, manufacturing and distribution agreement with Beard Management Inc. BRS will become Beard’s exclusive manufacturer and a distributor for the company’s Beard Vape Co and The One brands’ nicotine products, and will take over the FDA pre-market tobacco application (PMTA) process for these products going forward. As a part of the new collaboration agreement, Beard will co-brand a range of PRISM-branded e-liquid products that are complimentary to Beard’s product line, which are currently awaiting regulatory PMTA approval and being manufactured under license by BRS.

“We are honored that Beard, a globally recognized and respected brand, has put their trust in BRS as a key strategic partner moving forward,” said Russ Rogers, CEO of BRS. “Our combination of ISO certified cleanroom production and analytical lab facilities, and industry leading FDA regulatory application team puts us in a position to provide a very compelling value proposition to customers who are making the investment to be in this industry long-term. Beard’s unwavering commitment to high quality products and regulatory practices makes them a great partner, and we could not be more excited to provide them with a wide array of business solutions to help them ensure that their amazing brand continues to grow and remains a long-term part of this rapidly changing and maturing industry.”

BRS will now become Beard’s agent of record with the FDA and will oversee the process of providing to the FDA any additional regulatory and testing work required for Beard’s current PMTA’s to scientifically prove its products are appropriate for the protection of public health. In addition, BRS will be manufacturing all of Beard’s 45 e-liquid products which includes the Beard Vape Co. and The One brands. National and international distribution and all newly required domestic shipping registrations and compliance will also be handled by BRS.

“Partnering with BRS ensures the longevity of our brands,” said Casey Bates, CFO at Beard. “With BRS’ proven competencies as a leader in nicotine e-liquid product manufacturing and regulatory services, it puts us in the perfect position moving forward. The merging of our core competencies will allow Beard to continue delivering great products and great customer service to adults looking for tobacco alternatives. We couldn't have done this on our own, and we have a long list of people to thank, both at Beard and BRS, for making this possible.”

About Blackbriar Regulatory Services

Blackbriar Regulatory Services specializes in helping small to mid-sized domestic and international companies navigate the regulatory landscape to bring their U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated product concepts to market. Since its inception, BRS has perfected processes in cost efficient manufacturing, analytical testing, regulatory compliance audits and filings, rigorous project management, packaging design, and product stewardship for international customers from the United States, Europe and Asia. BRS prides itself on speed and flexibility, while never compromising quality or their customers’ confidential information. Learn more at www.bb-rs.com .

About Beard Management Inc.

Beard Management Inc. owns and distributes numerous brands across varying categories including electronic nicotine delivery system products, hemp derivatives and rolling papers. Founded in 2014, Beard remains committed to continuous product development while providing high quality products to adult consumers. Beard currently services retailers and distributors of every size nationally and in over 30 countries worldwide. To learn more about Beard, go to www.beardvapeco.com.





###