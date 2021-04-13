The Courier and Local Delivery Services Market is expected to grow by $ 23.18 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764076/?utm_source=GNW

18 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Our report on courier and local delivery services market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries and the growing B2C e-commerce market in US. In addition, increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The courier and local delivery services market in US analysis include type segment and distribution channel segment.



The courier and local delivery services market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ground

• Express

• Deferred



By Distribution Channel

• B2C

• B2B

• C2C



This study identifies the rising investments from established players as one of the prime reasons driving the courier and local delivery services market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on courier and local delivery services market in US covers the following areas:

• Courier and local delivery services market in US sizing

• Courier and local delivery services market in US forecast

• Courier and local delivery services market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading courier and local delivery services market in US vendors that include A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo. Also, the courier and local delivery services market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764076/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________