Reading Plus Wins 2021 EdTech Digest Award for Literacy and Reading

WINOOSKI, Vt., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading fluency, today announced it won the 2021 EdTech Cool Tool Award in the Literacy and Reading Solution category. The EdTech Awards, from EdTech Digest, is one of the largest recognition programs in education technology and honors “outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.”



In addition to its win, Reading Plus was also named a finalist in the following categories: Adaptive Technology Solution, Curriculum and Instruction Solution, Personalized Learning Solution, Testing and Assessment Solution, and Product or Service Setting a Trend. Reading Plus develops comprehension, fluency, stamina, vocabulary, and motivation to read in students, including Tiers 1-3 and multilingual learners. Used by more than 1 million students, Reading Plus improves reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year.



“This industry accolade reflects our team’s dedication to providing a comprehensive solution that meets the evolving needs of districts and schools,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “Adaptive, effective, and engaging literacy learning tools not only support overburdened teachers, but also ignite growth and a love for reading in students.”



The 2021 EdTech Cool Tool Award winners and finalists were judged based on rigorous criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. Reading Plus holds the highest Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) evidence of effectiveness ranking— level one for “strong evidence”—demonstrating a statistically significant effect on improving student outcomes. Additionally, the online program doubled its content library in 2020 to over 2,500 engaging and diverse selections in its commitment to provide students with meaningful representation as they journey to become global, lifelong learners.



“The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer,” said Victor Rivero, editor-in-chief of EdTech Digest. “Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and each other.”



To learn more about the benefits of Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .