Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release, 13 April 2021

Finnvera Group’s Financial Statements are published also as an ESEF report

Finnvera Group has published the Financial Statements also as an XHTML file in Finnish language in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The file is attached in this release. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The ESEF report is verified by the auditor.

Finnvera Group’s Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements were released on 23 February 2021.





Attachment