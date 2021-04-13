The Global Cranes Market is expected to grow by $ 11.90 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cranes Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678741/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on cranes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the construction industry and growth in end-user industries due to urbanization. In addition, growth of the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cranes market market analysis include product segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The cranes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mobile cranes

• Fixed cranes

• Marine and port cranes



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By Application

• Construction

• Industrial

• Utilities



This study identifies the rise in demand for oil and natural gas globally as one of the prime reasons driving the cranes market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cranes market covers the following areas:

• Cranes market sizing

• Cranes market forecast

• Cranes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cranes market vendors that include Konecranes Plc, Liebherr International AG, PALFINGER AG, SANY Group Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Xugong Group Construction Machinery, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, and ZPMC Europe. Also, the cranes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

