Jostens “Courageous Conversations” and Virtual Renaissance Conference help educators address mental health of students, selves

Courageous Conversations is a free 21-episode series delivering testimonial-based videos and discussion guides for students, parents, and school staff. The new series from Jostens Renaissance Education covers physical and mental wellness topics ranging from self-care to screen time. An equal number of episodes have been produced for and by students, educators, and parents, and are being posted daily throughout the month of April at jostensrenaissance.com

“Video is an engaging teaching and learning tool for schools and families alike,” said Dr. Phillip Campbell, Sr. Manager of Jostens Renaissance Education and Courageous Conversations co-host. “We’re inspired by the students, staff, and parents who courageously stepped up to share their stories with us, and we’re honored to provide access to anybody who can benefit from hearing them.”

“We see so many students, and adults who care for them, struggling with social-emotional impacts of COVID that feel ashamed to ask for help,” said Sara Nilles, Educational Consultant with Work2BeWell who contributed a Courageous Conversation episode for parents. “These free episodes can be great ways to get people talking and seeking the resources they might need.”

Jostens will also be providing an arena for educators and students to access inspiration and tools promoting social-emotional wellness this summer at its annual Jostens Renaissance National Conference.

“For over 25 years, our Renaissance National Conference has equipped staff and student leaders to address their most pressing issues of school culture,” said Jostens CEO Michael Burgess. “We surveyed schools across the country to develop the content for this year’s conference, and it was clear that issues of mental health, resilience, and motivation were of utmost importance.”

This year's conference features keynote speakers from education leaders around the world and separate breakout tracks for educators and students, based on their interests and expressed needs.

Similar to last year, the worldwide Jostens Renaissance Virtual Conference will convene virtually July 20 – 22, with individual and school registration now open at jostens.com/jrvc21.

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

