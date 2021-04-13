Primis Earns TAG Anti-Fraud Certification for Fourth Year in a Row

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primis (a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group), today announced it has earned the coveted TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the fourth consecutive year. TAG is an advertising initiative that aims to combat fraudulent and criminal activity in the digital advertising space.



“TAG certification fits in with our core values that the advertising industry should be safe, fair, and provide true value to all parties involved, especially our publishers,” Dan Sharon, Compliance Officer of Primis, said. “We are honored to once again achieve the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal as we continue to support their anti-fraudulent efforts, and we are continually building trusted relationships with our partners to create a brand-safe environment.”

Primis is continually enhancing its IVT pre-bid verification tool to meet and address the needs of today’s brand-safe marketers. The company also includes extensive brand safety examinations with the use of MRC-accredited vendor WhiteOps. The platform also integrates ads.txt in all publishers, which enables transparency while granting publishers a significant amount of control over their inventory.

“Success in tackling complex supply chain challenges like fraud in digital advertising requires broad collaboration, and we are pleased to recognize Primis for the high standards it continues to set to fight fraud in our industry,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “Year after year, Primis has walked the walk by achieving the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on these issues going forward.”

TAG is recognized as the leading global standards program around criminal activity and brand safety, and an increasing number of companies have opted to certify their global operations. To secure its recertification, Primis underwent a rigorous audit from an independent third-party auditor.

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis is a global Video Discovery platform that increases revenue for publishers by helping their users discover high-quality video content.

Our video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 200M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content they love, automatically skipping content they don’t interact with.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising.

Website: www.primis.tech

Twitter: @Primisltd

LinkedIn: Primis-UM

Facebook: Primis-UM

Media Contact: