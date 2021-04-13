The India data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020–2026

New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724773/?utm_source=GNW





The India market is witnessing significant investment from colocation service providers due to high demand from BFSI, logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and government agencies, fueled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several global colocation and data center service providers have been shown a tremendous inclination toward the Indian data center market, which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Equinix entered India with the acquisition of GPX Global Systems in Mumbai, which is likely to close by Q2 2021. In December 2020, Adani Group announced to set up a hyperscale data center facility with an investment of around $340 million in Chennai. The company had partnered with the global colocation service provider, EdgeConneX, to build and operate 1 GW of data center campuses across the country, powered by renewable energy power plants in India. Government agencies and enterprises are setting up their own data centers in India. The deployment of on-premises infrastructure solutions continues to grow in the market. Also, the National Payments Corporation of India, State Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India, and Information Technology Department Tamil Nadu investing in their self-built facilities in the country.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the India data center market during the forecast period:

• Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

• Increased Investments on Edge Data Centers

• Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

• Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms



The study considers the present scenario of the India data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



India Data Center Market Segmentation

The india data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, geography. The demand for servers suitable for cloud and big analytics workload is expected to grow during the forecast period. The adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions is likely to influence market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are likely to prefer servers that reduce space in the data center environment without affecting performance. The market is expected to witness the growth of white-box server systems as enterprises are keen to adopt server infrastructure based on open community designs .



The procurement of lithium-ion UPS solutions is likely to be high among colocation providers. Modular operators are likely to promote less than 500 kW lithium-ion UPS systems. The adoption of single-rack prefabricated solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of less than 10 kVA. There is a growing interest among large and mega facilities to procure UPS systems of more than 750 kVA. However, small and medium facilities are procuring UPS systems with a capacity of less than 500 kVA. Moreover, the growing rack power density and the need to provide high availability services are expected to increase the importance of UPS systems across India.



The use of air-based cooling dominates the India data center market share with over 90% shares. The scarcity of water in the major metropolitan cities is expected to pose challenges for the growth of the water-based cooling technique in the market. The construction of facilities with a power capacity of over 10 MW is expected to contribute to the growth of cooling solutions in the market. Most facilities in India have a flexible design that allows the use of up to 52U rack sizes. The rack market is expected to grow with the rise in the OCP-ready space as a number of cloud-based, and internet-based service providers are considering adopting OCP architecture-based IT infrastructure systems. The use of CRAC units is higher among the facilities in India, and most facilities use air-based cooling systems. Most facilities operating in colder climatic conditions adopt free cooling chillers with smart technology as they enable operations based on the temperature outside.



The data center market in India has a strong presence of construction contractors and sub-contractors. Sterling and Wilson and L&T Construction are among the leading contractors in the market. These providers can perform installation and commissioning services. Thus, the increasing construction of new facilities is likely to influence multiple global construction contractors to enter the market. Installation and commissioning services are essential aspects of data center development. Several Tier III and Tier IV facilities in India are certified by the Uptime Institute for design, construction, and operational stability. This is commonly needed for colocation service providers to attract customers for their service offerings.



According to the Uptime Institute, the total number of the certified data centers are around 35 in 13 states across India, which includes local and global facilities. The number of Tier III certified data centers is higher than Tier IV and Tier II. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Gujarat are the major states with certified facilities. In India, several under-developed projects fall under the Tier III category. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with many operators expected to shift to the Tier IV category with the growth in rack power density and critical applications. There are five data center facilities in India situated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, according to the uptime institute.



By IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructures

By Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

o Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Others Mechanical Infrastructure

By General Construction

• Core and Shell Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Engineering and Building Designs

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS

By Tier Standards

• Tier I &II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Maharashtra is a major data center development destination in India. Mumbai is the leading city for data center development, followed by Chennai. AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Google have a physical presence in Mumbai. Colt DCS is developing the largest data center in Mumbai with a total power capacity of over 100 MW. Favorable government incentives and high IT connectivity are the major factors influencing data center development in Maharastra. Mumbai is a major location, with high submarine cable deployments that connect to key markets and regions across the world. In April 2020, Google announced an investment of around $400 million in the deployment of Blue-Raman cable, which connects India with Israel and Italy.



By Geography

• India

o Maharashtra

o Tamil Nadu

o Other States



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The India data center market consists of several IT, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure providers. Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and Cummins are some major IT and support infrastructure providers. Infrastructure vendors are likely to offer innovative products that help to reduce power consumption and improve efficiency during the forecast period. The market is also likely to witness high demand for UPS and generators of varied capacities in small, medium, and large data centers. The demand for high-capacity systems with 2N redundant configuration is expected to increase over the next few years. The India data center market is witnessing intense competition among local service providers as several operators are rapidly expanding their operations. New market entrants are offering tough competition to established players.



Key Data Center Critical Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NEC Corporation

• NetApp



Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Blue Box

• Caterpillar

• Climaveneta Climate Technologies

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• KOEL

• Legrand

• NetRack Enclosures

• Panduit

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Reillo Elettronica

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Key Data Center General Construction Contractors

• AECOM

• DSCO Group

• Larsen & Toubro

• Prasa

• Sterling and Wilson

• Turner & Townsend

• Vastunidhi



Key Data Center Investors

• Airtel India

• CtrlS

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Pi Data Centers

• RackBank

• Reliance Jio Infocomm

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

• Sify Technologies

• Web Werks

• Yotta Infrastructure



New Entrants

• Adani Group

• Bridge Data Centres

• Colt Data Centre Services

• Equinix

• Mantra Data Centers

• Princeton Digital Group



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in India?

2. What is the India data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

3. What are the key drivers and trends in the Indian data center market?

4. Who are the new entrants in the India data center market?

5. Which are the prominent destinations for data center investments in India?

6. Which security challenges are faced by data center infrastructure providers?

