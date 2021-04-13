Socialyte joins IZEA Talent Partner Program

New York City, NY, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), today welcomed talent management agency, Socialyte, to the company’s fast growing Talent Partner Program.

Socialyte is a full-service influencer marketing agency that partners with brands and creators alike to harness the power of digital influence. Parsed into two distinct divisions: the eponymous management arm represents a select roster of top-tier influencers and celebrity talent, while the brand partnerships arm—Lytehouse—helps brands achieve and surpass business goals through the strategic development and execution of innovative influencer-based campaigns.

“Thought leadership between IZEA and top talent management partners provides an inside look into the evolving trends within the influencer space and enhance the ability to customize campaign opportunities from the ground-up,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Partnering with an experienced firm like Socialyte keeps both companies on the cutting edge and ignites creativity on both fronts.”

“Socialyte is excited to be one of IZEA's Talent Partners,” said Beca Alexander, President of Socialyte. “Together, we will ensure that like-minded companies within the Influencer Marketing ecosystem collaborate on upcoming campaign opportunities and openly communicate to share learnings and trends within the evolving space.”

Socialtye and other invited members to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

IZEA plans to formally welcome additional partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels. To request an invitation to join IZEA as a Talent Partner please visit : https://izea.com/partners/talent/



