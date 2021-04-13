Beko U.S. Earns 2021 Energy Star® Sustained Excellence Award for Third Consecutive Year

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beko U.S., Inc. has once again received the prestigious 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for its innovative home appliances that prioritize efficiency, wellness, and sustainability. This is the third consecutive year that the global appliance manufacturer has been awarded the Sustained Excellence honor and the fifth year in a row it has received the top ENERGY STAR® award, making it the industry’s only brand to be acknowledged every year since it entered the U.S. market.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the award today to recognize Beko’s superior leadership and contributions to the ENERGY STAR® initiative.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR® program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.

“As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of kitchen appliances, Beko remains laser-focused on sustainability and empowering Americans to live healthy lives on a healthy planet,” said Zach Elkin, Beko U.S. president. “When combined with various other product accolades we’ve received, this continual recognition by ENERGY STAR® proves that homeowners don’t have to sacrifice energy efficiency and the pursuit of health and wellness to get the industry’s most advanced appliances featuring the latest cooling and cleaning technology.”

Beko works with a growing network of dealers throughout the U.S. to offer 29 kitchen and laundry products offering wellness while achieving EPA Most Efficient certification. These range from next-generation heat-pump dryers, dishwashers and washing machines to bottom-mount freezer refrigerators and upright freezers honored with the EPA’s Emerging Technology Award.

Behind Beko’s product family is a culture committed to exceeding ENERGY STAR®, EPA and DOE requirements and setting new standards for carbon-neutral manufacturing, training, energy communications, and sustainability at its 22 global production facilities and all other company operations.

“At Beko U.S., we are continually advancing the design, manufacturing and sustainability of our products so that they create a positive and long-lasting impact for the planet, along with our customers’ lifestyle and wellbeing,” said Salih Zeki (Sazi) Bugay, director of marketing and product management. “Thank you to ENERGY STAR® for recognizing Beko’s long-standing commitment to this vital effort.”

“ENERGY STAR® award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR® partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR®’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Beko U.S., Inc.

Beko U.S., Inc., a subsidiary of Arçelik, is committed to developing technologically advanced, energy efficient home appliances under two brands. The Beko brand has presence in more than 140 countries and is the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe. The Blomberg brand has been a leading choice of developers across North America since 2006. In 2017 and 2018, Beko U.S., Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Beko U.S., Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program’s highest honor. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

