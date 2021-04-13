Affinor Growers Provides Greenhouse Project and Market Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to provide a market update on the new Abbotsford 15,000 square foot leased greenhouse building as per news release dated January 22, 2021.



On Dec. 1, 2020, new management was installed, and has been focused on the completion of our first commercial automated vertical farm showcase. Purchase orders have been issued for all construction and electrical work, including parts and labor needed for completion. The company has also applied for a BC Hydro 600V 400A power upgrade to the building to work with our electrical contractor Premium Electric. Once BC Hydro completes the power upgrade, Affinor Growers will be able to set a planting and launch date for production of strawberries and romaine lettuce. Shortly thereafter, the company plans to submit an application to Health Canada for a micro-cultivation license including cannabis evidence package. This is expected to be completed sometime this summer pending suppliers having any possible Covid 19 issues causing any delays.

Affinor Growers has also decided to utilize part of the current greenhouse structure to facilitate our automated craft cannabis program, instead of building out a new greenhouse. This will not only save time, but also saves roughly $500,000 in capital expenditures.

Affinor Growers is also looking to launch new composting technology for soil remediation, and looking at alternative energy solutions to achieve a goal of sustainability and profitability, while creating a high-quality product grown in remediated soil, sun and water.

Affinor Growers intends to own all land and facilities as they expand across Canada after this showcase is up and running. The company also plans to license its patented technology, automation turnkey process and QA processes globally. Affinor Growers will also be launching its newly designed Website very soon as new developments occur. Join the VIP list online at the website listed below.

Nick Brusatore, CEO: “I would like to thank the shareholders of Affinor Growers for their continued support as our new management is focused on getting this facility up and running as fast as possible and launching this very high-profile, state of the art, automated vertical farming technology and processes to the world stage.”

