Global Voice Assistant Application Market to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Voice Assistant Application Market to Reach $8. 9 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Voice Assistant Application estimated at US$1.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Assistant Application Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033265/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 27% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 28.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $450.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.8% CAGR
- The Voice Assistant Application market in the U.S. is estimated at US$450.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 24.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.2% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Apple
  • AWS
  • Baidu
  • Google
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Nuance Communications
  • Oracle
  • Orbita
  • Salesforce




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033265/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Automotive
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Mobile Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Web Applications
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Web Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Web Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Devices by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: USA Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Application - Mobile Applications, Web Applications and
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile Applications, Web Applications and Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile Applications, Web Applications and Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Application - Mobile Applications, Web Applications and
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile Applications, Web Applications and Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: China Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 86: China Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT &
Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: China Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: China Historic Review for Voice Assistant Application
by Application - Mobile Applications, Web Applications and
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile Applications, Web Applications and Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Europe Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Europe Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 108: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile Applications, Web Applications and Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: France Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: France Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 113: France Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 114: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: France Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: France Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: France Current & Future Analysis for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: France Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 120: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile Applications, Web Applications and Devices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 121: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Assistant Application by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Germany Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Assistant Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 125: Germany Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Automotive, Other
Verticals, BFSI and Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 126: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail & eCommerce, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Automotive, Other Verticals, BFSI and
Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Assistant Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Germany Historic Review for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice Assistant
Application by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Voice
Assistant Application by Application - Mobile Applications, Web
Applications and Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033265/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data