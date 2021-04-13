Borregaard ASA: Proxies for the Annual General Meeting 14 April 2021

In connection with Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting, Mr. Jan Anders Oksum, chair of the Board of Directors in Borregaard ASA, has been assigned voting rights based on proxies for 7,347,854 shares in Borregaard ASA. The proxies apply exclusively to the Annual General Meeting in Borregaard ASA on 14 April 2021. This means that Mr. Jan Anders Oksum represents a total of 7,35 % of the outstanding shares in Borregaard ASA.



Mr. Jan Anders Oksum’s shareholding in Borregaard ASA, including his closely related parties JAAG Consult AS, is 11,500 shares.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 13 April 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



