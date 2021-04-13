Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

English Norwegian

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Thursday 6 May 2021 at 10:00 (CEST).

Please be informed that the Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting due to the Covid-19 situation. Please refer to the attached guide for online participation. It is also possible to vote in advance or attend the meeting by proxy.

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.

All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments