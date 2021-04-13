GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL





Atlanta, Georgia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- . . . Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021.





Earnings Conference Call Information

Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 6866269. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056 Confirmation Code: 6866269 until June 6, 2021.





About Gray Television

Gray Television is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States (“U.S.”). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24% of U.S. television households. During 2020, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 70 markets, and ranked first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.



