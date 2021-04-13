Moleaer & IDC to Mitigate Climate Impacts on California’s Agriculture Industry

Carson, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleaer , the leading nanobubble technology company, announced today a new distribution agreement with Irrigation Design and Construction (IDC) to expand access to its award-winning and patented irrigation technology.



Through this partnership, California farmers and growers of outdoor row crops (lettuce, spinach, leafy greens, broccoli, carrots, celery, onions), permanent and specialty crops (wine and table grapes, berries, almonds, pistachios, olives, fruit trees, citrus trees, and avocados), and indoor, vertical farms and greenhouses, will now have access to Moleaer’s nanobubble technology.

In California, more than 80% of the water supply is directed to the agricultural sector, and as the State is increasingly prone to droughts driven by climate change, farmers are required to grow more with less water. Moleaer’s nanobubble technology provides farmers with a solution that improves irrigation water by increasing nutrient uptake and water usage, heat resilience, and yield outputs, and a reduction in soil compaction. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble generators—the Clear , Bloom , and Neo —have already been installed at over 200 indoor agriculture facilities and outdoor farms globally.

“As California is on the verge of another prolonged drought, our farmers and growers need the tools and technology to efficiently use the limited water resources provided. Moleaer’s nanobubble technology is proven to be a superior product for improving nutrient uptake and water usage while also drastically reducing the risk of pathogens and harmful bacteria, such as Pythium and Phytophthora” said Frank Toves, Regional Manager, IDC.

“Water is our most important natural resource, and increasingly is becoming scarce input for our agriculture and food industries. Our new partnership enables us to combine the expertise that IDC Supply has in automating irrigation systems with our award-winning technologies to improve the water quality and efficiency for growing fresh, healthy food in California,” said Nicholas Dyner, CEO of Moleaer.

Crops irrigated with Moleaer’s nanobubble technology have:

More efficient nutrient uptake and water usage

Increased yields of up to 50%

Improved capillary root development

Increased resilience to high heat up to 110°F

Reduced Pythium levels of up to 94%

Moleaer delivers these results by injecting trillions of oxygen-rich nanobubbles into the irrigation water supply increasing the dissolved oxygen (DO) levels. Sustaining dissolved oxygen (DO) levels mitigate algae growth, providing an advanced chemical-free oxidant that eliminates pathogenic microorganisms and harmful bacteria in the irrigation water supply. Foodborne pathogens including E. coli and Listeria have been observed to be reduced and effectively eliminated by nanobubbles. Nanobubbles also provide a consistent flow of oxygen, increasing root zone oxygenation and plant nutrient uptake. The outcome is healthier, more resilient plants, increased crop yields, and decreased time to cultivation.

For more information, please visit moleaer.com .

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock nanobubbles’ full potential to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer has established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017). Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles are a chemical-free and cost-effective solution to increasing sustainable food production, restoring aquatic ecosystems, and improving natural resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed more than 700 nanobubble generators worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are tiny bubbles, invisible to the naked eye and 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Bubbles at this scale remain suspended in water for long periods, enabling highly efficient oxygen transfer and supersaturation of dissolved gas in liquids. Nanobubbles also treat and eliminate pathogens and contaminants of emerging concern as well as scour surfaces to break apart biofilm matrices, creating a powerful, sustainable, and chemical-free disinfectant ( Shiroodi, S., Schwarz, M.H., Nitin, N. et al ., Food Bioprocess Technol, 2021).

About IDC

Irrigation Design and Construction was founded in 2004 by Mike Conrad and Lee Del Don. The company first opened in Patterson, California and now employs a staff of over 100 professionals who design, engineer, install, and maintain irrigation systems across our service area. With 8 retail locations in California’s central valley and central coast; IDC specializes in drip/micro irrigation, solid-set sprinkler systems, filtration, electrical and pump stations, greenhouse and indoor irrigation, automated fertigation systems, water treatment, and climate control systems. To learn more, visit: idcsupply.com