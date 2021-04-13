IZEA Q2 2021 Managed Services Bookings Already Exceed All of Q2 2020

Orlando, Florida, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that IZEA’s Managed Services bookings for Q2 2021 have already exceeded the total amount of Managed Services bookings for the entirety of the same quarter last year. The company has signed a variety of contracts in early April, including a multi-million-dollar influencer marketing agreement that includes both software and services for a Fortune 500 Manufacturer. In the first two weeks of Q2 2021, Managed Services bookings has already grown 10% compared to all of Q2 2020, which was up 47% as compared to Q2 2019.



Bookings are a measure of all sales orders minus any known cancellations or refunds with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and could be subject to future adjustment. Revenue from Managed Services bookings are typically recognized over a 6-month period on average, though larger contracts may be recognized over longer periods of time.

“We have been making substantial strategic investments in areas of the business that we believe will benefit our customers today while simultaneously driving long term growth for our company,” said Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. “Those investments have already started to have a dramatic positive impact on the momentum and trajectory of sales, allowing us to flourish despite the macro global challenges associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Our Managed Services team set a record for the best Q4 bookings ever at the end of 2020, then followed that with another record for the best Q1 bookings ever – delivering 130% year over year growth – announced only two weeks ago,” continued Murphy. “We are putting customer needs at the center of our universe at a time when they need data, insights, and creativity more than ever. Our customers are rewarding us with new business and expanding their partnerships with IZEA. While we have already seen some meaningful contractual wins in April, our pipeline for the balance of Q2 continues to be substantial.”

“Team IZEA is incredibly excited about the opportunities that these recent wins will afford our influencer network,” continued Murphy. “The core of our mission is to Champion The Creators, and we are thrilled to provide them with new collaboration projects to partner with the world’s leading brands on a variety of social media platforms.”

