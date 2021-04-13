Blockchain Foundry Inc. Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of IIROC, Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.



About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh

President

cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co

(647) 330-4572

