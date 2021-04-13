Newscope Announces Name Change to PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated April 8, 2021, its common shares will commence trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the name of PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. at the start of trading on April 15, 2021.



The Company’s ticker symbols on both the CSE and the OTCQB® Venture Market will remain the same. The Company’s ISIN and CUSIP numbers for its common shares will change to CA71716H1082 and 71716H108, respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Newscope Capital Corporation

Newscope Capital Corporation is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval to treat neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative and pain disorders.

