Capital Digestive Care Announces Transaction with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC

Silver Spring, MD, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care, the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic Region, announced a transaction with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC (GLST), a premier gastroenterology practice in Southeastern Virginia. This marks Capital Digestive Care’s first partnership in Virginia and the company’s largest transaction thus far in the Mid-Atlantic. With the addition of GLST, Capital Digestive Care will double its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic, bringing the number of GI specialists serving the region to 128.

With 34 board certified physicians, 12 advanced care providers, and 8 locations, GLST has been the Hampton Roads region’s leading practice for liver and gastroenterology care for more than 25 years. GLST’s doctors and medical divisions are the preferred gastroenterology consultants for primary care physicians and specialists in the region because of their expertise in the evaluation and treatment of digestive and liver diseases and their commitment to high-quality, compassionate, patient-centered care.

“We’re thrilled to welcome GLST’s talented team of providers and staff,” said Michael Weinstein, President & CEO of Capital Digestive Care. “Capital Digestive Care is dedicated to providing best-in-class digestive health care to patients and securing the future of independent GI physician groups throughout the Mid-Atlantic. We’re proud to partner with highly respected practices like GLST that share our vision and values.”

“GLST is excited to work with Capital Digestive Care to expand access to care and enhance the scope of services we’re able to provide our patients,” said GLST’s President and CEO Dan Neumann, MD. “We’re confident this partnership will help us grow and thrive in this rapidly changing healthcare environment and will further strengthen our ability to provide exceptional care throughout Southeastern Virginia.”

A key element of the partnership agreement is the value of leveraging the PE Practice Solutions platform under PE GI Solutions—a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO). PE GI Solutions partners with GI physicians through its practice and center solutions platforms to streamline operations and diversify and enhance revenue streams. “PE Practice Solutions looks forward to working with GLST to support their growth and provide them with the resources they need to enhance patient, physician, and staff experiences,” said Kevin Harlen, President of PE Practice Solutions.

The MSO will play an integral role in the partnership and transition process, providing GLST with access to Capital Digestive Care’s robust infrastructure and state-of-the-art systems, processes, IT capabilities and resources, along with the expertise of top healthcare executives to help GLST further expand clinical programs and business opportunities.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC

For more than 25 years, Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC (GLST) has been the premier practice for liver and gastroenterology in Southeastern Virginia. GLST’s board certified physicians and advanced care practitioners are experts in the treatment of digestive and liver diseases, handling cases from the simple to the complex. GLST’s mission is to provide exceptional, personalized medical care by gaining an understanding of each patient’s individual condition in order to deliver the most effective treatment plan available. Patients choose GLST for its comprehensive services and exceptional level of care along with the convenience of easy access to several locations in Hampton Roads and the Peninsula. For more information visit https://glstva.com/.

About PE Practice Solutions

The PE Practice Solutions platform is part of PE GI Solutions a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO). A collaboration between Physicians Endoscopy and Capital Digestive Care, we are committed to preserving the independence of gastroenterologists and advancing digestive healthcare. PE GI Solutions partners with GI physicians through its practice and center solutions platforms providing resources to help practices improve operations, drive growth and enhance patient, physician and staff experiences—all while maintaining their independence. It is the only physician partnership and management services organization built by - and for - gastroenterologists to address the unique challenges faced by GI physicians. For more information on PE Practice Solutions, visit https://www.capitaldigestivecare.com/joinus/#home.