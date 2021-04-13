Press Release

Nicox: 2021 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings postponed to April 28, 2021





April 13, 2021

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, informs its shareholders that the ordinary general meeting and the extraordinary general meeting convened on first call on Wednesday April 14, 2021, as closed meetings, without the physical presence of the shareholders, cannot be held as the quorum required by law will not be reached.



The shareholders of Nicox are thus convened on second call for an ordinary general meeting followed by an extraordinary general meeting on the same resolutions and the same agenda on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm CET, as closed meetings, without the physical presence of the shareholders.



The documents mentioned in articles R.22-10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including those to be presented at the general meetings, are available on the Company's website www.nicox.com .



The ordinary general meeting and the extraordinary general meeting of April 14, 2021 acknowledging the lack of quorum, will be broadcasted live and recorded in audio format on Nicox’s website www.nicox.com . The Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, upon delegation by the Board of Directors on February 26, 2021, appointed Ms. Brigitte Duquesroix and Ms. Irène Lalande as scrutineers.



Shareholders may vote at the general meetings of April 28, 2021 ahead of these meetings by correspondence or by proxy, by post or electronically. All the information relating to the voting process can be found on the Company's website. Shareholders may also contact the Investor Relations team at age2021nicox@nicox.com for any question on the voting process. The proxy forms sent by correspondence or the electronic votes for the general meetings of April 14, 2021 remain valid for the general meetings of April 28, 2021.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com .

Analyst coverage





Bryan, Garnier & Co Victor Floc’h Paris, France

Cantor Fitzgerald Louise Chen New York, U.S.

Edison Investment Research Pooya Hemami London, UK

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

Kepler Cheuvreux Damien Choplain Paris, France





The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

