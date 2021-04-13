Annual General Meeting 2021: Tecan shareholders endorse all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

English German

Votes cast exclusively through the independent proxy in line with COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss government to combat the pandemic

Increase in the dividend from CHF 2.20 to CHF 2.30 per share

Lukas Braunschweiler, Heinrich Fischer, Oliver Fetzer, Karen Huebscher, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak re-elected as members of the Board of Directors

Lukas Braunschweiler confirmed by shareholders as Chairman of the Board

Christa Kreuzburg, Oliver Fetzer and Daniel R. Marshak confirmed as members of the Compensation Committee

All proposals relating to compensation approved

Männedorf, Switzerland, April 13, 2021 – The Annual General Meeting of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) endorsed all motions proposed by the Board of Directors on April 13, 2021. The Annual General Meeting was held at the headquarters of the company, without personal attendance by shareholders. Voting rights could only be exercised through the independent proxy in line with the Federal Act on the Statutory Principles for Federal Council Ordinances on Combating the COVID-19 Epidemic and/or with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss government to combat the pandemic. Tecan informed of the procedure on March 23, 2021.

Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an increase in the dividend from CHF 2.20 to CHF 2.30 per registered share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.15, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. The payout will take place on April 19, 2021.

All current members of the Tecan Board of Directors were confirmed by the shareholders for a term of one year: Heinrich Fischer, Dr. Oliver Fetzer, Dr. Karen Huebscher, Dr. Christa Kreuzburg, Dr. Daniel R. Marshak and Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler. Lars Holmqvist, a member of the Board of Directors since 2015, did not stand for re-election. Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, warmly thanked the departing member on behalf of the Board for his service over many years and the valuable contribution he had made to the development of the company with his proven industry expertise.

Until the Annual General Meeting in 2022, the Board of Directors will consist of six members.

Lukas Braunschweiler was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also confirmed Christa Kreuzburg, Oliver Fetzer and Daniel R. Marshak as members of the Compensation Committee.

Other proposals also approved

The shareholders voted on the conditions governing the compensation of the Board of Directors and Management Board for the following fiscal year, according to the Ordinance Against Excessive Compensation in Listed Stock Companies of the Swiss government (OaEC). They made a binding decision to endorse the proposed maximum total amount of compensation for fiscal year 2022 and also, for the Board of Directors, for the period until the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The 2020 Compensation Report, which was submitted for an advisory vote, was also accepted by shareholders.

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was reappointed as the statutory auditors for fiscal year 2021.

Shareholders approved the motion proposed by the Board of Directors to appoint Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the independent proxy for the period up to the close of the Tecan Group 36th Annual General Meeting in 2022.

Key upcoming date

Tecan will publish the 2021 Interim Report on August 18, 2021.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2020, Tecan generated sales of CHF 731 million (USD 778 million; EUR 683 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Braendle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

Attachment