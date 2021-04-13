English French

Lannion, April 13, 2021 – 5:45pm

LUMIBIRD Medical’s glaucoma treatment potential further strengthened by the latest EGS recommendations

The European Glaucoma Society (EGS), the world’s foremost learned society for glaucoma and its treatments, issued recommendations in its fifth “Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma” report, published in March 2021, that validate the positioning and relevance of the solutions developed by LUMIBIRD Medical.

EGS officially added SLT laser therapy as an alternative first-line treatment, and added SubCyclo (SubLiminal Cyclophotocoagulation) as a new effective non-invasive treatment option.

SLT and SubCyclo are core components of LUMIBIRD Medical’s solutions for glaucoma treatment, within the product ranges offered by both Quantel Medical and Ellex. In 2020, sales of these products represented around €20m for the Group.

For Jean-Marc Gendre, the LUMIBIRD Group’s Deputy CEO: “The recognition of the SLT laser as a recommended first-line treatment validates several years of work by our research teams and considerably strengthens this product range’s potential. It confirms LUMIBIRD Medical’s major role as an innovative technological firm committed to serving health”.

The Group’s Glaucoma Laser Assisted Solutions (GLASS) are more than ever aligned with the recommended treatment options for glaucoma.

Glaucoma is among the leading causes of blindness worldwide. The number of people with glaucoma was estimated to be 76 million in 2020 and is expected to increase to 112 million by 2040.

More information:

https://www.eugs.org/eng/egs_guidelines_reg.asp?l=1



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24974815/



LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com



