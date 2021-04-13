English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release April 13, 2021

Preliminary figures for the first quarter show 45 percent sales growth and increased profitability

Preliminary sales for the first quarter amounted to approximately 630 MSEK (437). This corresponds to 45 percent growth, of which more than half is organic. EBITA for the first quarter is expected to be between 62 and 65 MSEK (22). The Covid 19 pandemic only had a minor net impact on Hexatronic during the first quarter.

“Hexatronic had strong growth during the first quarter, where we grew by 45 percent due to both strong organic growth and acquisitions. Our assessment is that Covid-19 has only had a marginal impact on our growth and profitability. Our overall assessment remains that the experience of Covid-19 will lead to increased investments in communication networks, both fixed and wireless," says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Hexatronic´s Chief Executive Officer.

Due to the limited impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the group's total sales and profitability during the past two quarters and the fact that Covid-19 is no longer expected to lead to increased uncertainty in the future, Hexatronic intend to not continue to publish preliminary sales and profitability figures for future quarterly reports.

Gothenburg, April 13, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 CET on April 13, 2021.

