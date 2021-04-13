Suki Joins American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ Member Advantage Program

Redwood City, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, is pleased to join the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) Member Advantage Program, an exclusive AAOS member-only program that offers a wide range of discounts and member savings on the most reliable and relevant products and services. As a program partner, Suki will offer its AI-powered, voice-enabled digital clinical assistant to AAOS’ 39,000 orthopaedic surgeons at an exclusive rate.

The Suki AI Assistant, which uses AI, natural language processing, and machine learning, will help physicians create clinically accurate medical notes and quickly complete administrative tasks, such as retrieving patient information from the electronic medical record (EMR) system, by simply speaking. Across its user base, which includes physicians working in dozens of specialties, the Suki AI Assistant has helped reduce the time spent on clinical notes. For orthopaedists, the Suki AI Assistant lowers average time per note by 63 percent, allowing physicians more time to focus on their patients and improve work-life balance.

“AAOS works with our partners to offer values-driven, evidence-based solutions to support our membership,” said Ben Harkinson, vice president, AAOS Commercial Solutions. “We are pleased to offer our members access to a program, such as the Suki AI Assistant, that can help reduce time spent in administrative work, giving them more energy to spend on their patients. We are excited to add Suki to the AAOS Member Advantage Program.”

AAOS works to identify the best technology, practices, and policy solutions to continue advancing the profession of orthopaedic surgery. AAOS selected the Suki AI Assistant as an effective solution to the increasing crisis of physician burnout, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even during this difficult time, physicians still cite administrative workloads as a leading cause of their burnout, as they spend roughly two hours on administrative tasks for every hour of patient care. A significant part of that work is related to EMR documentation.

“My practice has appreciated that the learning curve with Suki is minimal. In fact, there really is no training; you can start it on Day One,” said Dr. Michael Behr, MD, FAAOS, medical director for OrthoAtlanta and a Suki AI Assistant user since 2018. “We found that the assessments physicians were doing in their dictations were more robust, and they were also finishing their notes quicker. It gave them time back in their day, which is critical.”

In addition to combatting physician burnout, many providers and health systems are still recovering from revenue losses as a result of COVID-19. The Suki AI Assistant is a proven tool for increasing patient volume and reducing lost revenue. Suki’s time savings are shown to increase patient volumes by 12 percent, equating to an additional $30,000 in annual revenue per physician. Additionally, an analysis of orthopaedists revealed that the use of Suki resulted in a 19 percent reduction in the claims denial rate over a year. Assuming a 50 percent collection rate, that translates to $18,000 additional revenue for each physician due to coding and documentation improvement.

“Suki AI Assistant has delivered incredible time-saving and revenue-capturing results for orthopaedic physicians, and we are proud that AAOS has selected us to be their partner in bringing this innovative solution to even more orthopaedists across the country,” said Jallel Harrati, Vice President of Sales at Suki. “We look forward to working together to improve the care delivery experience for AAOS physicians and their patients.”

AAOS members can access an extended free trial of the Suki AI Assistant for 60 days with waived integration and training fees and should go to suki.ai/aaos to learn more.

