Deck Commerce Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems, 2021

St. Louis, MO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner, Inc., the leading research and advisory firm, recognized Deck Commerce in the 2021 Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems.

This market guide provides retailers insight and research into early or emerging markets, and outlines what key capabilities vendors can provide within the market. And the research shows what many already know—demand for more robust order management is surging. According to the report, “a wider number of Gartner clients are now expressing an elevated interest in these systems and their potential benefits, as consumers increase their use of online order fulfillment options.”

With omnichannel buying habits continuing to be the new normal for consumers, the report explains that retailers now require more advanced order orchestration logic to power ship to store, ship from store, curbside pickup etc.—something retailers only using an ERP or storefront struggle to do efficiently, or cost-effectively.

The report encourages retail leaders considering adopting a distributed order management (DOM) system to first assess the complexity of their current operations. According to Gartner analyst, Tom Enright, distributed order management systems are not one size fits all and evaluations should be made based on meeting critical fulfillment scenarios and matching overall capabilities to business goals.

For a free tool for retailers to assess their fulfillment complexity and receive technology recommendations, download the Omnichannel Complexity Scorecard.

Deck Commerce continues to see rampant success with customers leveraging their OMS. Cross-channel inventory visibility is now a must-have to prevent obsolete or excess inventory. Advanced order routing logic and distributed order management (DOM) capabilities are a linchpin to a successful omnichannel strategy. During the pandemic, Deck Commerce helped retailers expand their digital footprint and launch ship from store—with some brands launching in as little as four weeks.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Gartner’s research, and confirm the trends that we are seeing with our customers,” says Chris Deck, Founder and CEO at Deck Commerce. “Retail will always shift and change to meet customer preferences and being part of an incredibly agile solution is both exciting and rewarding.”

