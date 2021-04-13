One World Universe Inc. Management to GIFT $1.5M to Company

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sporting equipment and technology, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced the additional investment of $1.5 million USD through gifting from its management team.



Jerry C. Craig, CEO, stated, “This endowment allows One World Universe the opportunity to move swiftly and assuredly. The infusion of funds will not only help to finalize our current revenue stream and operational paths, but it will also allow us to completely focus on obtaining our planned milestones and further elaborate on what the additional revenue streams of OWUV will be. The funds, which has no repayment or terms, will create additional revenue streams, growth, and expansion of assets. The OWUV CONCEPT is one that each one of our executive team members shares and is committed to success. With exceptional individuals like Mr. Dana Salzarulo, our Director of IR, Mrs. Caren Currier, our CFO, and Mr. Steven Napoles, our Corp. Counsel, our shareholders can rest assured that we are creating a company that is profitable, ethical, and has the foundation to withstand the winds of change throughout the ages.”

The company is putting the new capital to work and will soon announce an additional asset that will be the foundation to create multiple revenue streams and allow our CFO to move forward with the FORM 10 and apply for a future OTCQB up listing.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com

