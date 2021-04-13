The 10 Best Mindset Coaches to Watch Out for in 2021 [Australia]

SYDNEY, Australia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our mind is the most powerful muscle in the human body. A lot of people are looking for the latest and greatest tips for weight loss and exercising of the body, but how about the mind? That is why we have put together a list of the best mindset coaches to watch for in 2021.



Helen Uskovic

Our first selection, Helen ( @hol_health ) is the founder of HOL Health . Helen helps unhappy people with a bleak life vision turn into confident, resilient, super-humans mastering a positive mindset. Helen released an international best-selling book in 2020 called Change Makers 5. She helps people with low confidence shift their mindset. Helen has a proven track record, according to Stacey (age 53), one of Helen’s clients: “I now feel like I can do anything..something was holding me back. Now that something doesn’t exist”

You can check out Helen’s podcast, here.

Patty Duque

Our second selection, Patty Duque ( @PattyDuque ) is helping purpose-driven women to live an authentic, healthy & abundant LIFE with clarity, certainty, and confidence. Her Elevate Your Mindset online programs (for adults and kids) provides tools and strategies that have helped many sharpen their focus on what truly drives them allowing them to go from waking up depleted, feeling unfulfilled, to managing their time, building successful habits, and unlocking their full potential to live a more balanced life as the best version of themselves.

Stephanie Halamantaris

Our third selection, Steph Halamantaris, ( @StephanieHalamantaris ), a radio announcer and mindset coach, helps people when they're at rock bottom find who they are, what they want, and why and give them the support and tools to give them the momentum to live a successful and fulfilling life through an Entertainment Mindset

Courtney Phillips

Our fourth selection, Courtney Louise Phillips ( @CourtneyLouisePhillips ) is both the Owner & Founder of Mind & Body Fitness & Head Coach at Courtney Louise Phillips Coaching, located in Launceston, Tasmania. Courtney is a Wife, Mother of 4, and is a certified Personal Trainer, Reiki Practitioner, and Master Practitioner of NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), Time-Line Therapy ®, and Hypnosis.

Sarah McGregor

Our fifth selection, Sarah McGregor is the Founder of Sarah McGregor Coaching and Consulting (Sarah McGregor Coaching). She helps women internationally who are overwhelmed, stuck, and stagnant to break through the glass ceiling and become the confident leaders they were born to be. Sarah’s SOAR programs ensure her clients unleash their hidden potential, whilst developing the leadership and mindset skills required to become more resilient individuals.

Kim Kent

Our sixth selection, Kim Kent ( @kimkent__ ) is the founder of Coaching With Kim Kent . Kim’s coaching program helps to struggle ambitious women overcome self-doubt and sabotage, to create more clarity and financial success in their life.

Kim has worked with thousands of women over the last 7 years and always keeps the fun and authenticity with her work. Book a call with Kim Here

Lowina Blackman

Our seventh selection, Lowina Blackman, (@ Conscious Crypto ) is an award-winning money mindset coach helping entrepreneurs to release money blocks and create passive income from decentralized assets.

To learn how to become a sophisticated investor and enter the decentralized asset space safely and securely, and how to powerfully and successfully approach the best performing asset class of all time click here .

Michelle Poutu

Our eighth selection, Michelle Poutu ( @Michellepoutu ) is the founder of Magnet to Life Coaching, a business that focuses on mindset shift coaching. As a certified Life Coach, NLP Practitioner, Hypnotherapist, and 1 of 1700 Coaches Globally trained in the techniques of head, heart, and gut-brain integration, her distinctive work focuses on a holistic lifestyle transformation.

Susan Francis

Our ninth selection, Susan Francis, is a mindset, manifestation, and business coach, and founder of the Soul Aligned Business Babes Academy . She helps female entrepreneurs to “expand to a new level of abundance, wealth and flow through creating aligned businesses that they love'' through her Quantum Expansion Business coaching .

Kerrie Keith

Our tenth selection, Kerrie Keith, of Fearless Yoga & Wellness Tribe is a wellness business with a difference. Kezza Kat, CEO Mastermind, Environmental Health, Wellness Coach empowers and recodes women to fall pregnant with ease and grace, as well as teaches children to become powerful healers by mastering balance and harmony in their wellness.

