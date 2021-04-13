ENERGY STAR® Honors Program Administered by APTIM, Entergy New Orleans Energy Smart Program, with Partner of the Year Award

New Orleans, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud of the incredible work the APTIM team has accomplished as program administrator, alongside our residential program implementor Franklin Energy, for the Entergy New Orleans Energy Smart Program. The Program has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for its outstanding efforts and partnership with Entergy New Orleans customers through its Energy Smart Program administered by Entergy New Orleans on behalf of the New Orleans City Council.

APTIM has been the administrator of the Energy Smart Program since 2017, and this is the second straight year of receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award.

“It’s rewarding to be part of this great program that is consistently recognized as a national leader. We are proud to be the program administrator for such an innovative program serving the energy needs and providing savings to residential and commercial customers of New Orleans,” said APTIM Energy Solutions Director, Thomas Quasius. “The Energy Smart Program is aligned with our core mission to emphasize diverse partnerships, local economic growth, and improve quality of life.”

“We’ve seen the needs and expectations of our customers change over time, and that is why we continue to provide innovative technologies to ensure they are efficiently managing their energy usage and saving money on their bills,” said David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO. “We are committed to offering our customers safe, reliable and affordable energy and Energy Smart helps us do that.”

Energy Smart offers comprehensive and innovative energy efficiency solutions to help Entergy New Orleans residential and business electric customers save energy and money by reducing the up-front cost of a variety of energy efficiency upgrades. The program works with participating partners, local trade allies and retailers, who help customers find new ways to save energy through installation or implementation of energy efficiency measures. Programs for residential customers include comprehensive home assessments, A/C solutions, and retail lighting and appliance discount opportunities. Deeper energy efficiency measures like insulation, air sealing and duct sealing are also available through Energy Smart. For businesses, the Energy Smart Program provides cash incentives for completing energy efficiency improvements to existing and new buildings.

ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading global provider in energy efficiency and utility sponsored demand side management programs, integrated maintenance services, environmental engineering and remediation, infrastructure EPC services, program management, and disaster response and recovery for private sector and government customers. We bring our national innovation and program execution expertise to our clients by creating energy efficiency programs that improve the quality of life in communities. The programs we run have been recognized by the national ENERGY STAR.

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana’s Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers. Entergy New Orleans, LLC is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy delivers turn-key energy efficiency and grid optimization programs for more than 60 utility and government partners across the US and Canada. Our integrated in-house services provide deep personalization and insights, helping our energy partners achieve their carbon-reduction and energy productivity goals. The company has served the utility industry for more than 26 years, with smart solutions implemented by over 1,100 energy professionals.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers