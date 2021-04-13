SeaChange International Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Continued Execution of Strategic Roadmap Positions Company for Success in Fiscal 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today reported financial and operational results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2021. The Company also provided an update on its recent operational progress on strategic initiatives that have placed the Company in a strong position for fiscal 2022.



Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

Implemented a multi-faceted strategic roadmap designed to drive scale, capture market share, and create even greater value for both our customers and shareholders.

Enhanced the Company's go-to-market strategy designed to position SeaChange as the leading enabler of video streaming services to cable companies and content owners globally

Secured a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract with one of the largest broadband service providers in the United States.

Refined the Company's business model in an effort to more effectively monetize the value of SeaChange's software and services and drive a greater return on investment for the Company's customers.

Solidified the balance sheet with the closing of a public offering of common stock on April 1, 2021, which provided approximately $19.1 million in gross proceeds to accelerate the Company's strategic roadmap.

Realized a 54% year-over-year decrease in operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 due to ongoing efficiency measures.

Strengthened the leadership team, including appointing Chairman Robert Pons as Executive Chairman, appointing technology veteran Matthew Stecker to the board of directors, and promoting Christoph Klimmer to SVP of Global Sales and Marketing.



Management Commentary

“Over the last three months, we have been laser focused on aggressively implementing our long-term strategic roadmap, which is designed to drive scale, capture market share, and create even greater value for both our customers and shareholders,” said Robert Pons, SeaChange’s Executive Chairman. “Our execution is clearly evident by not only the sequential improvements in our top and bottom lines, but also the major customer win we recently secured, a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract with one of the largest broadband service providers in the U.S. Our building sales momentum validates the effectiveness of our refined go-to-market strategy and our holistic approach to selling the full value of our software and services to the world’s most prominent video providers. The increasing value our technology platform is providing to video and broadband providers globally demonstrates SeaChange’s elevated value proposition and increasingly critical role in the industry. Today, SeaChange is positioned at the epicenter of the video industry’s transformation to over-the-top (OTT) video streaming services and delivery to the billions of end users globally.”

Pons continued, “While we are still in the early innings of our strategic roadmap, I can confidently say that the SeaChange of today is a much stronger and more capable organization, and that the future has never been brighter. With more than $22 million of cash on our balance sheet today, we have the resources to accelerate many key initiatives within our strategic roadmap and better capitalize on the strong secular tailwinds in the growing, multi-billion-dollar video streaming market. Over time, we expect that the successful execution of our plan will translate to sustainable growth and consistent profitability in the years ahead.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $5.1 million, an improvement compared to $5.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Product revenue was $1.4 million (or 27% of total revenue), an improvement compared to $1.0 million (or 21% of total revenue) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Service revenue was $3.7 million (or 73% of total revenue) compared to $3.9 million (or 79% of total revenue) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Revenue backlog at quarter end was $20.4 million compared to $21.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross profit was $2.8 million (or 55% of total revenue) compared to $2.8 million (or 56% of total revenue) in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total operating expenses remained at $7.3 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP loss from operations totaled $4.4 million, an improvement compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $4.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP loss from operations totaled $3.5 million, or $(0.09) per basic share, an improvement from non-GAAP loss from operations of $3.8 million, or $(0.10) per basic share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP net loss totaled $4.4 million, or $(0.12) per basic share, an improvement from GAAP net loss $5.1 million, or $(0.14) per basic share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.



About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for millions of end users worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video streaming service to manage, curate and monetize their linear and on demand content across all major device platforms such as Smart-TVs, mobile devices, and Set-Top-Boxes. A demonstration of SeaChange’s video streaming platform is available here. For more information on SeaChange, please visit www.seachange.com.

SeaChange International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) January 31, 2021 January 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,856 $ 9,013 Marketable securities 252 4,617 Accounts and other receivables, net 6,050 12,127 Unbilled receivables 15,699 23,310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,372 5,112 Property and equipment, net 605 554 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 11,849 12,075 Other assets 5,725 6,082 Total assets $ 50,408 $ 72,890 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 10,172 $ 16,341 Deferred revenue 5,394 6,181 Deferred tax liabilities and income taxes payable 888 436 Promissory note 2,413 — Total liabilities 18,867 22,958 Total stockholders' equity 31,541 49,932 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 50,408 $ 72,890





SeaChange International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended January 31, For the Fiscal Years

Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product $ 1,396 $ 13,243 $ 6,608 $ 39,914 Service 3,727 6,070 15,391 27,240 Total revenue 5,123 19,313 21,999 67,154 Cost of revenue: Product 753 1,765 3,556 6,179 Service 1,539 3,534 8,513 17,473 Total cost of revenue 2,292 5,299 12,069 23,652 Gross profit 2,831 14,014 9,930 43,502 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,258 3,990 13,808 16,050 Selling and marketing 930 2,505 6,420 12,179 General and administrative 2,689 3,547 9,746 15,211 Severance and restructuring costs 395 371 1,477 3,523 Loss on sale of fixed assets — 5,423 — 5,423 Total operating expenses 7,272 15,836 31,451 52,386 Loss from operations (4,441 ) (1,822 ) (21,521 ) (8,884 ) Other income (expense), net 154 2,041 (180 ) 11 Loss before income taxes (4,287 ) 219 (21,701 ) (8,873 ) Income tax provision (79 ) (262 ) (58 ) (48 ) Net loss $ (4,366 ) $ (43 ) $ (21,759 ) $ (8,921 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.58 ) $ (0.24 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.58 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 37,575 36,974 37,471 36,699 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 37,575 36,974 37,471 36,699 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (4,366 ) $ (43 ) $ (21,759 ) $ (8,921 ) Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 616 (187 ) 2,114 1,212 Unrealized (losses) gains on marketable securities (13 ) (47 ) (50 ) 44 Total other comprehensive income 603 (234 ) 2,064 1,256 Comprehensive loss $ (3,763 ) $ (277 ) $ (19,695 ) $ (7,665 )





SeaChange International, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) For the Fiscal Years Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,759 ) $ (8,921 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,667 2,016 Loss on sale of fixed assets 7 5,423 Change in allowance for doubtful accounts (208 ) 628 Stock-based compensation expense 1,247 1,151 Deferred income taxes — (203 ) Realized and unrealized foreign currency transaction loss 793 2,126 Gain on sale of investment in affiliate and other investments, net — (1,495 ) Other (40 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,420 7,134 Unbilled receivables 7,967 (17,840 ) Inventory — 924 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 1,196 1,609 Accounts payable (2,233 ) (1,149 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,492 ) (170 ) Deferred revenue (920 ) (4,565 ) Other — (1,462 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,355 ) (14,794 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (328 ) (281 ) Proceeds from sale of building and land — 600 Cash paid for acquisitions, net — (3,838 ) Purchases of marketable securities — (790 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 4,355 6,576 Proceeds from sale of investment in affiliate, net — 1,495 Net cash provided by investing activities 4,027 3,762 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 119 594 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 18 20 Repurchases of common stock (80 ) (142 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program 2,413 — Net cash provided by financing activities 2,470 472 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (355 ) (460 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,213 ) (11,020 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,297 20,317 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,084 $ 9,297 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 327 $ 463 Non-cash activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 987 $ 5,600 Fair value of common stock issued in acquisition $ — $ 874

Non-GAAP Measures

We define non-GAAP (loss) income from operations as U.S. GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating expense professional fees, severance and other restructuring costs, loss on sale of fixed assets, other (expense) income, net, and income tax provision. We discuss non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, including on a per share basis in our quarterly earnings releases and certain other communications, as we believe non-GAAP income (loss) income from operations is an important measure that is not calculated according to U.S. GAAP. We use non-GAAP (loss) income from operations in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, determining a component of bonus compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that the non-GAAP (loss) income from operations financial measure assists in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. We believe that the non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above in arriving at non-GAAP (loss) income from operations and investors should not infer from our presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The following table includes the reconciliations of our U.S. GAAP loss from operations, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our non-GAAP (loss) income from operations for the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2021, including on a per share basis.

SeaChange International, Inc.

Fiscal Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage data) For the Three Months

Ended January 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Amounts in thousands) (Amounts in thousands) GAAP net loss $ (4,366 ) $ (43 ) $ (21,759 ) $ (8,921 ) Other (expense) income, net 154 2,041 (180 ) 11 Income tax provision (79 ) (262 ) (58 ) (48 ) GAAP loss from operations $ (4,441 ) $ (1,822 ) $ (21,521 ) $ (8,884 ) Amortization of intangible assets 319 270 1,210 1,163 Stock-based compensation 193 597 1,247 1,151 Professional fees - other — — — 1,180 Severance and other restructuring costs 395 371 1,477 3,523 Loss on sale of fixed assets — 5,423 — 5,423 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (3,534 ) $ 4,839 $ (17,587 ) $ 3,556 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, basic per share (0.09 ) 0.13 (0.47 ) 0.10 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, diluted per share (0.09 ) 0.13 (0.47 ) 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic per share 37,575 36,974 37,471 36,699 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted per share 37,575 38,469 37,471 37,335





SeaChange International, Inc.

Supplemental Schedule - Revenue Breakout

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Amounts in thousands) (Amounts in thousands) Product revenue: Framework $ 432 $ 11,828 $ 1,765 $ 33,199 OVP and other 964 883 3,370 4,197 Hardware — 532 1,473 2,518 Total product revenue 1,396 13,243 6,608 39,914 Service revenue: Maintenance and support 2,123 4,140 9,755 20,188 Framework and support services 944 694 3,864 1,428 Professional services and other 660 1,236 1,772 5,624 Total service revenue 3,727 6,070 15,391 27,240 Total revenue $ 5,123 $ 19,313 $ 21,999 $ 67,154



