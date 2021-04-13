Portable jammer training system provides realistic threat emulation for radar and communications operators

ANDOVER, Mass., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the JTS0100 Jammer Training System, ideal for training radar and communications operators in harsh environments. Sized to meet commercial shipping limitations for enhanced portability and the ability to set up in less than an hour, the JTS0100 simulates the latest electronic warfare (EW) threats to train operators to identify and quickly respond to them.

“Radar and communications operators must be able to rapidly recognize and react to the latest electronic attack methods in order to keep pace with growing near-peer threats,” said Mark Bruington, vice president and general manager, Mercury Spectrum Systems. “Our purpose-built JTS0100 system incorporates advanced digital RF memory (DRFM) technology and a library of U.S. government-validated, reconfigurable jamming and deception threats for accurate and scalable training. By leveraging advanced training systems that accurately mimic the adversary’s jamming and deception capabilities, operators can better prepare for success in contested environments.”

The rugged, flexible JTS0100 system includes a human-machine interface (HMI) subsystem for greater operator control and adaptability, an advanced spectrum processing unit for signal tracking and modification, plus antennas for signal reception and amplification. Based on Mercury’s field-proven airborne electronic attack/electronic warfare training subsystem with hundreds of units previously deployed, the JTS0100 system offers customers a complete, out-of-the box real-world testing and training solution.

Based on Mercury's field-proven airborne electronic attack/electronic warfare training subsystem with hundreds of units previously deployed, the JTS0100 system offers customers a complete, out-of-the box real-world testing and training solution.

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

