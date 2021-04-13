Asia Broadband Plans Legal Action Against Misleading Internet Posts

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company is planning legal action against numerous misleading and defamatory Internet posts on various public platforms and websites over the past several months. A prime example today was an Internet post mimicking a press release referencing a Letter of Intent with New World Gold Corp. that was not authorized and not submitted by AABB’s management. Additionally, AABB has no association or affiliation with New World Gold Corp. or the website publisher.



“The entire AABB management team is determined to pursue the parties responsible for the misinformation and defamatory assaults aimed at the Company recently and going forward,” expressed AABB CEO James Gilbert.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. The Company has recently released its freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABB Gold token (AABBG) and strives to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies.

